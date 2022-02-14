WATCH: U.S. men beat Germany, earn No. 1 seed and quarterfinal bye

It’s the knockout rounds at the 2022 Winter Olympics as the United States men’s hockey team takes on Slovakia in the quarterfinals. Team USA is on a roll after going 3-0 in their preliminary games, including a 4-2 win over rivals, Canada. Now it’s win-or-go-home for the American team as it fights for medal contention in Beijing. The men’s ice hockey schedule continues with a late-night matchup for fans in the United States, but will air live on TV. Tuesday’s game will air on TV via USA Network and be streamed live on Peacock live. Fans can watch every event at the Winter Olympics live via Peacock. This game can also be streamed via Sling and fuboTV, which has a free trial.

HOCKEY ・ 17 HOURS AGO