WATCH: U.S. men beat Germany, earn No. 1 seed and quarterfinal bye

By Daniel Griffin
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

The U.S. men’s hockey team picked up a massive win over Germany to not only stay undefeated at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but also earn the overall No. 1 seed and a valuable bye to the quarterfinals.

