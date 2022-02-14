ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists find protective mutations in COVID-19

By Knowridge
 2 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from the University of Gothenburg, researchers found one way in which the body combats COVID-19 is by mutating the coronavirus, making it less harmful.

This built-in protective mechanism in cells has a clear connection with decreased viral load in the body

Mutations are often associated with the emergence of virus variants that are more contagious and pathogenic than their predecessors.

However, the current study shows that virus mutations often work in the opposite direction.

In the study, the team mapped mutation patterns in the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The results showed that the body’s natural enzyme ADAR1 (adenosine deaminases acting on RNA) impairs the reproduction of SARS-CoV-2.

The study shows that there is an inverse link between the viral load (the measurable amount of virus in the body) and the extent to which ADAR1 has mutated the virus.

The team also found that ADAR1-induced mutations are the most common type of SARS-CoV-2 mutation.

In particular, the scientists noted that individual patients are often infected with more than one variant of the virus.

When mutations in relatively rare virus variants were investigated, it was found that a common mutation in which one nucleotide, guanosine (G), replaces adenosine (A) strongly worsened the reproductive ability of SARS-CoV-2.

These mutations are caused by the enzyme ADAR1.

Analyses of more than 200,000 virus strains from patients who were ill with COVID-19 showed that mutations caused by ADAR1 were mainly circulating in summer 2020, when transmission and mortality rates were low in Europe.

When transmission and mortality rates were higher, virus variants with ADAR1-induced mutations were uncommon, probably because they were outcompeted by more infectious virus strains.

The current results clarify how the body’s cells can generate mutated virus variants.

Mutations can make a virus more infectious, but in most cases the mutations the team studied make the virus weaker; instead of spreading, it’s removed from infected cells.

These findings suggest that ADAR1 serves as a protective mechanism used by the body to limit viral infections.

If you care about Covid, please read studies that people with COVID-19 infections may age much faster, and what you need to know about omicron variant.

For more information about Covid, please see recent studies about antibodies that can neutralize Omicron, and results showing that even symptom-free, people with Omicron are much more likely to spread COVID.

The study is published in PNAS and was conducted by Johan Ringlander et al.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Related
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19 less severe in these people, study finds

In a new study from Pusan National University Hospital, researchers found COVID-19 breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated patients tend to be milder than those of partially vaccinated or unvaccinated patients. COVID-19 vaccines are effective and critical tools for bringing the pandemic under control. However, vaccines are not 100% effective at...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find promising drug for pancreatic, liver cancer

Gastrointestinal cancers (e.g., pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer) are some of the most commonly diagnosed cancers, and they continue to be associated with poor survival outcomes. In a new study from Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, researchers found the drug adagrasib specifically targets the KRASG12C gene mutation that is common...
CANCER
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
FingerLakes1.com

The COVID-19 symptom that may be permanent

During the first wave of COVID-19, loss of taste and smell was a major symptom. Could this change in sense of smell be permanent?. A new study that is soon to be peer reviewed, found that for a specific group, their sense of smell is yet to return. Omicron lasts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Scientists Infected People With COVID-19 On Purpose. This Is What They Learned

Here’s a question: given everything we’ve heard about the COVID-19 death tolls across the world, would you volunteer to get infected?. For 34 healthy young men and women, the answer was “yes” – and thanks to them, a landmark new study, currently available as a preprint, has now been produced. While it’s yet to be peer-reviewed, it’s already making waves thanks to the startling new insights into the coronavirus pandemic it offers.
SCIENCE
bostonnews.net

Chinese scientists warn of new coronavirus strain NeoCov as studies require research to assess risks from variant

Moscow [Russia] January 28 (ANI): Chinese scientists have identified the new NeoCov coronavirus strain in bats in South Africa and the possible risks from the strain require further research and assessment, reported Sputnik. Chinese scientists, most of whom work for Wuhan University, published a preprint of an article earlier this...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

COVID ‘super immunity’ might be turning into a reality—here’s how it works

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The contagious Omicron COVID variant has run rampant through the U.S. this winter. And although the infection spike was sudden and intense, experts say the fact that so many vaccinated people have come down with COVID might help build what some scientists are calling “super immunity.”
SCIENCE
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
