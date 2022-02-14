ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Apollo Global Management (APO) PT Raised to $100 at BMO Capital

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

BMO Capital analyst Rufus Hone raised the price target on Apollo...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Arch Coal (ARCH) PT Raised to $140 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst David Gagliano raised the price target on Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) to $140.00 while maintaining
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Sector Perform

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn downgraded Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) from
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) Increases Dividend to $0.29; Resumes $400M Share Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.29 per share, payable on March 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022. The increase in the dividend from $0.27 to $0.29 per share represents a seven percent increase to the Company’s quarterly dividend.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation (AXACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AXACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating on Alteryx (AYX), Sees Stock as Materially Undervalued and as a Buying Opportunity

William Blair analyst Kamil Mielczarek reiterated an Outperform rating and {REMOVEPT} price target on Alteryx (NYSE: AYX)The analyst quotes: "Alteryx's
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Toast Inc. (TOST) PT Lowered to $38 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Mayank Tandon lowered the price target on Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) to $38.00 (from $70.00) while
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) Misses Q4 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMK) reported Q4 EPS of $0.33, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $144 million versus the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. For earnings...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekaukas upgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from Underweight to Neutral with a price target of $191.00 (from
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Quarter Has Numerous Puts and Takes, Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass reiterated an Underweight rating and $60.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) after
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

ELEVATE CREDIT, INC. (ELVT) Misses Q4 EPS by 3c

ELEVATE CREDIT, INC. (NYSE: ELVT) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.40), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.37). Revenue for the quarter came in at $129.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $128.02 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on ELEVATE CREDIT, INC. (ELVT) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Truist Securities Reiterates CRISPR (CRSP) at Buy, Q4 Results Underscore Continued Execution on Multiple Fronts, "We Are Strong Buyers"

Truist Securities analyst Joon Lee reiterated a Buy rating and $220.00 price target on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) following the
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) at Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Corinne Jenkins initiates coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) with a Buy rating and a price target
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) PT Raised to $35 at Northland Capital Markets

Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richards raised the price target on PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) to $35.00 (from $31.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) PT Raised to $170 at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan raised the price target on Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) to $170.00 (from $150.00) while maintaining
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Upstart (UPST) Shares Surge 26% on 'Impressive' Results and Outlook, Announced $400 Million Buybacks; Analysts See Robust Demand

Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) surged more than 25% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 2021 results and issued an
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HCI Group (HCI) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on March 18, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of February 17, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 2.4 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Misses Q4 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) reported Q4 EPS of $0.38, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $52 million versus the consensus estimate of $53.02 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Teradyne (TER) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10% to $0.11; Plans to Buyback $750M in Stock This Year

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, or $0.44 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.10. The dividend will be payable on March 18, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of February 17, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 0.3 percent.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Downgrades Masimo Corp. (MASI) to Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar downgraded Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ: MASI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

