ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Man hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds after double hit-and-run in Northwest Jacksonville

First Coast News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA car hit another vehicle, then hit a...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

U.S., NATO say no signs Russia pulling back troops in Ukraine standoff

Russia said it was pulling back more forces from around Ukraine on Wednesday, the latest move in an apparent effort to ease tensions that has done little to assuage Western fears the Kremlin might be planning an imminent invasion of its neighbor. Moscow says that it is pulling back some...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle with Remington for $73 million

In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

What to know about accounting firm Mazars' move to back away from Trump

(CNN) — Mazars USA, the accounting firm that former President Donald Trump and his businesses have used for years, cut ties with him in stunning fashion, declaring it could no longer vouch for the financial statements it has complied over the past decade. The February 9 letter was disclosed...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

CNN executive Allison Gollust resigns after investigation found she violated company policies, CNN says

Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy