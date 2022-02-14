WATCH: Mikaela Shiffrin takes training run, mulls downhill decision

Think back to late December. U.S. Alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin, 26, had trained her body back into racing condition, following a back injury that had shut her down early in the season, and she had finished first and then second in consecutive giant slalom races in Courchevel, France. She seemed to be rediscovering the form that had given her 73 World Cup victories, five World Championships and three Olympic medals, and just in time, with the Beijing Olympics looming, and as many as five individual events in play. Then on Dec. 27, Shiffrin tested positive for COVID. Full stop.

