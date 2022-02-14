ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Mikaela Shiffrin takes training run, mulls downhill decision

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

Mikaela Shiffrin got her first taste of the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center downhill course as she considers whether or not to compete in the event at the Winter Olympics.

Mikaela Shiffrin
Click2Houston.com

Mikaela Shiffrin 18th in Olympic downhill debut, looks ahead to combined event

American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin was 18th-fastest in the women’s downhill event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the first time she contested the event at the Winter Games. It was the 26-year-old’s first time finishing an Olympic or World Championship race outside the top 10 – excluding DNFs, of...
#Downhill#Alpine Skiing#Winter Olympics
WPTV

Layden: Tracing the opposing paths of Alpine greats Mikaela Shiffrin, Sofia Goggia

Think back to late December. U.S. Alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin, 26, had trained her body back into racing condition, following a back injury that had shut her down early in the season, and she had finished first and then second in consecutive giant slalom races in Courchevel, France. She seemed to be rediscovering the form that had given her 73 World Cup victories, five World Championships and three Olympic medals, and just in time, with the Beijing Olympics looming, and as many as five individual events in play. Then on Dec. 27, Shiffrin tested positive for COVID. Full stop.
westerniowatoday.com

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin misses medal in fourth Beijing event

(BEIJING) — U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin on Tuesday came up empty handed in her fourth competition, placing 18th in the downhill skiing event, after wiping out in her first two races and finishing ninth in the super-G event. Shiffrin was expected to be a downhill contender, although the event...
Team USA Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Fails to Place in Her First Downhill Olympics Event

Mikaela Shiffrin is coming up empty-handed after failing to place during her first downhill Olympics event. After the women's downhill event was delayed because of weather conditions on Tuesday (Eastern), the best skiers in the world were finally able to hit the slopes to compete for gold. Unfortunately, Shiffrin's run clocked in at 1:34.36, putting her seconds behind the leading run times.
The Associated Press

4 years after placing 4th, Noel wins Olympic gold in slalom

BEIJING (AP) — Four years ago, at the age of 20, Clement Noel finished a mere 0.04 seconds from a bronze medal in the Olympic slalom. Immediately afterward, it bothered him — so close to glory in the first major race of his career. And then, soon enough, that feeling went away. Instead, Noel decided, he should be pleased with having done as well as he did.
The Independent

Italy’s Sofia Goggia battles through pain barrier to claim downhill silver

Italy’s Sofia Goggia won a remarkable silver medal in the women’s downhill at the Winter Olympics in Beijing just three weeks after partially tearing a knee ligament in a crash in Cortina.The reigning Olympic champion revealed she battled through the pain barrier to take second place, 0.16 seconds behind gold medallist Corinne Suter of Switzerland, with Goggia’s compatriot Nadia Delgado taking bronze.“The path to come here after the crash in Cortina was tough, but I had no room for doubts,” said Goggia. “I really did believe that I could make it, and this is why I did it.”Goggia established an...
The Associated Press

Viewing Vonn helps Swiss skier Suter win Olympic downhill

BEIJING (AP) — What better way to prepare for an Olympic downhill race than by watching Lindsey Vonn. Swiss skier Corinne Suter checked out some old videos of the sport’s most successful downhiller before her run at the Beijing Games on Tuesday and then went out and won gold — making her the first woman since Vonn in 2010 to hold the Olympic and world championship titles in the sport’s fastest and most dangerous discipline at the same time.
The Associated Press

On bad knee, Goggia gets Olympic downhill silver; Suter wins

BEIJING (AP) — The most difficult moment for Alpine racer Sofia Goggia — aside, of course, from the crash itself that partially tore a ligament in her left knee and put what Italy’s team called a “minor fracture” in that leg — came when she put on her skis for the first time after arriving in China for the Olympics.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

