USA’s Humphries keeps monobob lead, takes gold in Heats 3, 4

 2 days ago
Kaillie Humphries won gold in the Olympic debut of women’s monobob with a combined time after four heats of 4:19.27. Humphries won three medals in the two-woman while representing Canada (two gold, one bronze). She chose to represent the U.S. in Beijing and received her U.S. citizenship in December 2021. Humphries is just the second athlete, and first woman, to win winter Olympic gold medals for two distinctly different nations. Humphries now has the most golds of any female bobsledder in Games history.

Elana Meyers Taylor won silver for the U.S, finishing just 1 minute and 54 seconds slower than Humphries. Meyers Taylor now has three silver medals and one bronze medal. After testing positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Beijing, Meyers Taylor had to isolate in her room until February 5. Meyers Taylor is one of just two mothers competing for the United States at the Winter Games.

Together, Humphries and Meyers Taylor are the most decorated bobsledders in history with four medals each.

