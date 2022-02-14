Hardik Pandya has resumed practice, is bowling well: Gujarat Titans' spin bowling coach Aashish Kapoor

By Vivek Prabhakar SinghNew Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Former India cricketer Atul Wassan feels that India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma should have come in support of Virat Kohli much earlier than the rumours of a rift between him and Kohli surfaced. India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday had lashed out at the media in support of Virat Kohli saying that "If you guys (journalists) can keep it quiet for a while, everything will fall into place."To this, former India cricketer, Atul Wassan told ANI "I think this should have come sooner because the rumours emanating from the Indian dressing room and camp that there is a rift between Rohit and Virat which is unfounded and I think every player has got some issues and it doesn't mean that they try to perform and under-perform when somebody else is the captain. I think this was historically done when Bishan Singh Bedi versus Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev versus Sunil Gavaskar used to happen. These guys are professionals these days. They play with each other, against each other and they play around. IPL is a perfect example. So, I think they travel so many months of the year together. So, I think they live like families. So, some kind of proximity breeds contempt that is pretty true. Something might happen but that should not be blown out of proportion that it should hamper the team's morale Rohit has done the right thing by coming out in the open and I agree that there is too much chatter about Virat and it is natural. You know the kind of brilliant player he has been and the kind of shots he has invented. Especially the one from outside the off stump into the mid-wicket area for the fast bowlers that can happen when you are in the prime of your youth between 28 to 30. When I was talking to Kapil Dev eyesight suddenly drops and suddenly you find the shots you are missing. If he is a great player like Tendulkar like when he had a tennis elbow then he corrected himself and he started the bottom hand play. So, he changed his technique to survive another few years and I am sure Virat will do that too. "India will take on West Indies in the first of the three-match T20I series in Kolkata on Wednesday and from here on every match is seen as a preparation for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

