Hardik Pandya has resumed practice, is bowling well: Gujarat Titans' spin bowling coach Aashish Kapoor

batonrougenews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Vivek Prabhakar SinghBengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): All eyes will be on the fitness of Hardik Pandya, who is set to captain the Gujarat Titans team as the new franchise debuts in the Indian Premier League 2022. Due to a lower back injury, the star Indian all-rounder...

www.batonrougenews.net

omahanews.net

Rohit Sharma's statement on Virat Kohli should have come sooner: Former India cricketer Atul Wassan

By Vivek Prabhakar SinghNew Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Former India cricketer Atul Wassan feels that India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma should have come in support of Virat Kohli much earlier than the rumours of a rift between him and Kohli surfaced. India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday had lashed out at the media in support of Virat Kohli saying that "If you guys (journalists) can keep it quiet for a while, everything will fall into place."To this, former India cricketer, Atul Wassan told ANI "I think this should have come sooner because the rumours emanating from the Indian dressing room and camp that there is a rift between Rohit and Virat which is unfounded and I think every player has got some issues and it doesn't mean that they try to perform and under-perform when somebody else is the captain. I think this was historically done when Bishan Singh Bedi versus Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev versus Sunil Gavaskar used to happen. These guys are professionals these days. They play with each other, against each other and they play around. IPL is a perfect example. So, I think they travel so many months of the year together. So, I think they live like families. So, some kind of proximity breeds contempt that is pretty true. Something might happen but that should not be blown out of proportion that it should hamper the team's morale Rohit has done the right thing by coming out in the open and I agree that there is too much chatter about Virat and it is natural. You know the kind of brilliant player he has been and the kind of shots he has invented. Especially the one from outside the off stump into the mid-wicket area for the fast bowlers that can happen when you are in the prime of your youth between 28 to 30. When I was talking to Kapil Dev eyesight suddenly drops and suddenly you find the shots you are missing. If he is a great player like Tendulkar like when he had a tennis elbow then he corrected himself and he started the bottom hand play. So, he changed his technique to survive another few years and I am sure Virat will do that too. "India will take on West Indies in the first of the three-match T20I series in Kolkata on Wednesday and from here on every match is seen as a preparation for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.
90min.com

Kerala Blasters edge past SC East Bengal to get back into semis contention

Kerala Blasters FC breached the top-four positions after securing a narrow 1-0 win over SC East Bengal in the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. The Yellows reached the third position from sixth, thanks to the solitary goal by Enes Sipovic (49’) who scored the...
ClutchPoints

India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Match Preview + Fantasy Picks

India vs West Indies, 1st T20I, Eden Gardens. After getting whitewashed in the ODI series, it is time to hit back to the Windies side with the T20I series. Some serious changes needed to be made in the Indian side as their batter failed to make big scores in the ODIs. With T20I World Cup ahead this year, both teams will be looking to play their best possible 11 in the game.
The Independent

A statistical look at women’s Test cricket as England host South Africa in June

England Women will play South Africa in a Test match in June as part of a multi-format series.It will be another welcome outing in a rare format for female players and here, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at women’s Test cricket.Slow decadeThere have been only 10 women’s Test matches in the last 10 years, with the format grinding to a virtual halt.All 10 of those have involved either England (eight matches), Australia (seven) or India (four), with South Africa the only other nation to feature when they took on India in November 2014.Since a relative peak between...
ESPN

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters beat SC East Bengal to get into top 4 again

Kerala Blasters FC entered the top-four after a narrow 1-0 win over SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday. Kerala are now third, up from sixth, thanks to a solitary goal by Enes Sipovic (49') who scored the winner with a towering header. East Bengal's winless run extends to five matches.
The Associated Press

Australia wins 3rd T20, clinches 5-match series vs Sri Lanka

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch shared a 50-run third-wicket stand to guide Australia toward a six-wicket win in the third Twenty20 cricket international on Tuesday, clinching the five-match series against Sri Lanka with two games to spare. The T20 World Cup champion Australians won the...
batonrougenews.net

Celebrity jewellery trend prediction for awards show season: Shorter statement necklaces set in platinum will remain popular on the red carpet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Awards show season is upon us with platinum jewellery continuing to play a major role in completing any red-carpet look. Last year some of the most famous faces including Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, Lupita Nyong'o, Gemma Chan, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Zendaya made a huge impact at events with their one-of-a-kind platinum necklace designs.
batonrougenews.net

Teenage Olympic champ delivers dramatic Valieva verdict

Two US Olympians, including a star who won figure skating gold as a 15-year-old, have not held back on the Beijing Games saga. A Team USA Olympic star who won an Olympic figure skating gold medal at the age of 15 has produced an unequivocal response to the saga surrounding Russian Olympic Committee sensation Kamila Valieva's anti-doping case at the Beijing Games.
SkySports

Rugby Championship: South Africa to remain in competition until 2025

South Africa will continue to play in the Rugby Championship until 2025, the organiser SANZAAR has announced. The move ends speculation the Springboks were planning to leave the southern hemisphere championship, which also features New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, and join the Six Nations set-up. "The pandemic has created a...
newschain

Sarina Wiegman confident England will be ready for Euro 2022 title challenge

Sarina Wiegman is confident England will be ready to fight for Women’s Euro 2022 glory this summer as they contemplate a stern test of their credentials. The hosts will step up their preparations over the next week in the new Arnold Clark Cup tournament, which will see them face fellow FIFA-ranked top-10 sides Canada, Spain and Germany starting with the Canadians at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium on Thursday evening.
batonrougenews.net

Casper Ruud defeats Diego Schwartzman to win Argentina Open

Buenos Aires [Argentina], February 14 (ANI): Casper Ruud followed up his five ATP Tour titles from 2021 with a first of the new season on Sunday as he overcame local favourite Diego Schwartzman to win the Argentina Open for the second time. The 2020 champion recovered from a first-set lapse...
The Independent

England to host South Africa and India in ‘bumper year for women’s game’

England Women will host South Africa in a Test match for the first time in almost 20 years in June before ending a busy domestic summer with limited-overs series against India.The Proteas will tour England from June to July, competing in a multi-format series which will begin with a one-off Test match – South Africa’s first four-day fixture since they faced India in 2014.The last time England and South Africa faced each other in a Test was 2003, when they played two matches, at Shenley and Taunton, with the hosts winning the series 1-0.This summer’s schedule will kick off with...
ClutchPoints

Virat Kohli’s net worth in 2022

Anyone who knows anything about cricket knows the name Virat Kohli. After all, the former captain of the Indian national team is widely considered one of the best batsmen in the history of the sport. In this post we’re looking at Virat Kohli’s net worth in 2022. It’s...
