After nearly a decade at Real Madrid with countless accolades achieved, superstar striker Gareth Bale is leaving the world’s most decorated soccer club. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti announced today that Bale will leave the club when his contract expires in June. Ancelotti cited injuries and a lack of motivation contributing to Bale’s impending departure. But he made it clear that the team will honor Bale’s wishes as a thanks for his service to the club.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO