AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

 2 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine on Monday, part of a flurry of Western diplomacy aimed at heading off a feared Russian invasion that some warn could be just days away. Scholz plans to continue on to Moscow, where he will try to persuade...

WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Russia may be about to invade Ukraine. Russians don’t want it to.

The White House just warned that there is a “distinct possibility” that Russia will invade Ukraine in a “very swift time frame.” More than 100,000 Russian troops are now massed near Ukraine on three sides. But what does the Russian public think about armed intervention in...
POLITICS
KARK 4 News

Biden deploying more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Joe Biden is sending about 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland and Germany this week and shifting roughly 1,000 Germany-based soldiers to Romania, a senior administration official said Wednesday. Biden has said he will not put American troops in Ukraine to fight any Russian incursion, although the United […]
MILITARY
Newsbug.info

Russian fighter jets moved to Belarus as US troops arrive in Europe

MOSCOW — With no diplomatic breakthroughs in talks between Russia and NATO to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, tensions between the two continued to rise on Sunday with the arrival of military equipment and personnel in two of Ukraine's neighbors. Russia moved an unknown number of Sukhoi Su-25SM fighter...
MILITARY

