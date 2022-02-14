ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

AirAsia flight is diverted after passengers spot a snake on their plane

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The 2006 film "Snakes On A Plane" starring Samuel L. Jackson is a cult classic,...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Jalopnik

Airline Has Had It With These Snakes On Its Planes

I am certain you will find this tale of a snake on a plane delightful for obvious reasons. A flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau made an emergency landing last week after a passenger spotted this stowaway slithering through a light fixture in the fuselage. The passenger did what any of us would do, and immediately uploaded video of the reptile to TikTok.
LIFESTYLE
Washington Times

Snake on a you-guessed-it reroutes Air Asia flight

A domestic Malaysian flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau was rerouted after passengers found a snake on the plane, according to a video posted on TikTok. The video caption translates to “Seen a snake on a plane on a flight from KL to Tawau.” The plane made an emergency landing at Kuching airport.
LIFESTYLE
MotorBiscuit

There Really Was a Snake Loose On This Airline Flight

Sometimes, when art becomes real life, you wonder what else put on the silver screen might come true? The Samuel L Jackson movie Snakes On A Plane came out in 2006. This weekend, a real snake was loose on a passenger jet, which had to make an unscheduled landing to remove it. Next time you board an airplane, check under your seat.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airasia#Snakes On A Plane#Boeing#Copyright Npr
americanmilitarynews.com

Stowaway survives 11-hour flight from South Africa to Amsterdam in nose wheel of cargo plane

A cargo plane arriving from South Africa to Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Sunday had one unexpected package: a stowaway. According to a tweet from Dutch military police, or Marechausse, the man was found in the nose wheel of the cargo plane and was “doing well under the circumstances and has been transported to the hospital.”
ComicBook

Actual Snakes On A Plane Cause Emergency Landing

The movie Snakes on a Plane just got too real for passengers on a Malaysian flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, after an actual snake was spotted slithering through an overhead light of the plane's cabin. The flight was ultimately diverted to Kuching so that the snake could be dealt with. Naturally, video of the snake on the plane has quickly gone viral on social media, as people can't help but associate this incident with the 2006 cult-hit horror film, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Julianna Margulies – a film which only seems to grow in its cult infamy, every time real life mirrors its outlandish premise.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Pets
WRAL News

Frontier flight diverted to RDU because of disruptive passenger

Morrisville, N.C. — Frontier flight 1335, which had left LaGuardia Airport in New York and was on its way to Orlando International Airport, was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday. The flight was diverted around 8:15 p.m. because of a "disruptive passenger," a spokesperson for RDU Airport said.
MORRISVILLE, NC
liveandletsfly.com

American Airlines Flight Attendant Upgrades His Girlfriend To First Class After Takeoff, Sits Down Next To Her, Spends Flight Loudly Chatting…

Have we discovered another reason why the union representing American Airlines flight attendants demanded cutbacks in beverage and meal service onboard: so flight attendants can upgrade and fraternize with their significant others?. American Airlines Flight Attendant Upgrades Girlfriend, Spends The Flight Chatting With Her Instead Of Working. A reader, whom...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
People

United Flight Forced to Turn Around After 2 Passengers Reportedly Try to Sneak into Business Class

A United Airlines flight from Newark to Tel Aviv was forced to turn around on Thursday after two passengers reportedly attempted to sneak into business class seats. The pair of passengers demonstrated unruly behavior after being asked to show proof of their assigned seats by the flight crew, according to Israeli news outlet N12. The disturbance forced the plane, which was near the U.S.-Canadian border at the time, to return to its origin of Newark Liberty International Airport.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC News

2 unruly passengers removed from Delta flight at Florida airport

Two unruly passengers were ejected from a Delta flight Tuesday at a Florida airport, the airline said. Witnesses told NBC Miami that one of two passengers on board was cursing at flight attendants. Delta Flight 1582 eventually departed Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for Atlanta, the airline said. Delta said in...
FLORIDA STATE
cntraveler.com

5 Changes in Air Travel That Flight Attendants Are Looking Forward to This Year

Over the past two years, we’ve witnessed how resilient air travel and, especially, air travel employees can be. At the start of March 2020, everything was operating as usual—the next week saw huge changes like gutted flight schedules, with crew furloughs on the horizon. For passengers the flying experience changed as well, with in-flight service offerings removed and a federal mask mandate implemented.
TRAVEL
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy