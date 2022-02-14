Wordle starting words: Math reveals the top 3 picks to win as fast as possible

Step aside, Words With Friends; there's a new game in town. The aptly named Wordle is perfect for word-lovers old and young and has risen to popularity in the past few weeks. The game is simple but challenging and works by allowing a player six guesses to figure out the five-letter word of the day. With each guess, every letter in the submitted word will turn either gray, yellow, or green. If the letter turns gray, it means that letter is not in the word of the day. If it turns yellow, that letter is in the word of the day, but it is in a different position within the five-letter word. If the letter turns green, that means that the letter is correctly placed. Letters can be repeated, which often trips players up, and each submitted word has to be not only a real English word, but also within the official Wordle database.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO