The fees associated with card payment often leaves small businesses feeling the pinch, so the 'Robinpay' app is intended to help eliminate intermediary parties in favor of a fee-free experience. The app is intended for use in the UK and Europe where payments could be initiated from the customer's bank account with permission, but without the need for a credit card or debit card. This would work to effectively eliminate fees for businesses, while still providing a shoppers with a convenient way to pay.

