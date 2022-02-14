Two experienced leaders hired to lead the Center for Career and Professional Development

St. Mary’s College of Maryland welcomes two new faces to the Center for Career and Professional Development (CCPD), Cynthia Greb ’87 and Geoffrey Lewis.

Greb returns to her alma mater to serve as executive director of the center and Lewis will serve as director of career development.

A St. Mary’s County native, Greb spent the past six years as executive director of Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D) a nonprofit organization focused on natural resource conservation, land preservation, and community development projects.

She began her career working with — and ultimately played a key role in — her family’s business, developing the Wildewood Community, Expedition & Exploration office parks, among many others.

After her graduation from St. Mary’s College, Greb studied landscape architecture at Rutgers University-New Brunswick and studied urban land planning at Harvard Graduate School of Design.

A former businesswoman, land developer, environmental advocate, and entrepreneur, Greb brings innovative leadership to St. Mary’s College to engage employers and expand opportunities for career exploration by students.

“Cynthia is the right person to spread the good news about St. Mary’s College to the community and forge partnerships that will lead to opportunities for our students through her vast connections and experiences,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Jerri Howland.

Greb has 25 years of experience serving on boards and committees in Southern Maryland including MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, Historic Sotterley Plantation, St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation, and Historic St. Mary’s City.

Lewis brings to the College innovative leadership to engage employers and expand opportunities for career exploration by students.

As director of career development, Lewis will lead career literacy programs to prepare students for professional success and graduate school. His expertise includes building strong relationships with employers that result in internships and work opportunities, offering student assessments, training, and coaching, and developing on-campus and virtual career events.

“Geoff brings a wealth of experiences working in career services focused on student success. He brings career competencies in personality and interest inventories, interests in partnering with students on career development and leadership training, and preparing students to meet the needs of employers. I am excited to have him join the CCPD team,” Howland said.

Prior to St. Mary’s College, Lewis helped students prepare for professional success at Southern Utah University’s Career & Professional Development Center in Cedar City, Utah. While at SUU, he increased student utilization of career services, enhanced the quality and effectiveness of career fairs and events, and strengthened the professional image of the center. He also led the student volunteer team organizing TEDxSUU.

Lewis served 10 years in the U.S. Air Force, including work as a Chinese language analyst and instructor at the Defense Language Institute. He has also taught English as a second language, including in K-12, volunteer, and college settings, as well as professional English for adults in China. While working in career services at Brigham Young University–Hawaii, Lewis served students, alumni, and employers from multiple Asian countries.

In addition to his work in higher education, Lewis runs an entrepreneurial venture producing art, photography, videography, graphic design, and music.

