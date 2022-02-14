ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MRO Announces Jason Brown as Chief Executive Officer

MRO, Corp. (MRO), the leading clinical data release platform in healthcare, announced that Jason Brown has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer. A long-time veteran in healthcare, Brown has deep experience leading companies that connect and empower the healthcare ecosystem through data and technology. During his...

