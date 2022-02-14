ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

LG's new projector turns your lounge into a cinema, and you'll hardly know it's there

By Gerald Lynch
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the 2022 Oscars season upon us, and more and more of the best streaming services putting the latest silver screen releases into our homes at the same time as they hit the multiplexes, there’s never been a better time to buy a projector. LG’s latest CineBeam short throw projector fits...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This MASSIVE 75-inch TV is $400 off at Best Buy today

No home theater is complete without a great 4K TV at its center, and for a lot of people, the bigger that centerpiece, the better. If you’re one of those people, one of the best 75-inch TV deals and 4K TV deals you’ll come across is taking place at Best Buy today, as the retail giant has marked the price of the TCL 75-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart TV down to only $600, a savings of $400 from its regular price of $1,000. That’s a lot of TV for an impressive price, and three free months of Apple TV+ for new subscribers are included as well, making this one of the best TCL TV deals you’ll find — and one you’ll need to act quickly on to claim.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierce Brosnan
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you just got these 25 new channels for free

Roku has been one of those companies that’s done pretty well during the pandemic, for obvious reasons. Especially when the lockdowns got underway, and people found themselves stuck at home, Roku was among the entertainment sources that people could rely on. The company is both a source of content as well as a provider of Roku hardware — things like streaming players, smart sticks, and smart TVs.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale includes deals on laptops, smart TVs, headphones and more

Best Buy launched a new flash sale today featuring deep discounts on laptops, smart TVs, headphones, robot vacuums and more. Whether you're shopping for the products you need to stay productive, upgrading your entertainment setup or snagging small appliances to make life easier, Best Buy is ready to help. You can shop all of the deals on top tech now, but hurry, the flash sale ends tonight.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung’s QLED TV is back to its lowest price

If you’re looking to pick up a TV ahead of the Super Bowl, Samsung is currently discounting many of its QLED TVs, matching their lowest prices ever. Normally, the 75-inch model of the Samsung QN85A QLED TV costs $2,999.99 but is currently on sale at Samsung and Best Buy for $1,999.99. This massive, slim-bezel display features amazing visual fidelity and also includes a variety of other handy features. The Tizen OS grants access to most major streaming services and a number of helpful apps, and the TV features built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control playback or find your favorite show with ease. The already excellent picture quality is enhanced even further thanks to HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync compatibility for superior gaming performance.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Samsung Smart Tv#4k Tv#Apple Tv 4k#Lg#Hdr#Webos Interface#Apple Airplay 2#Homekit#Hdmi
The Verge

The latest iPad Air is selling for its lowest price ever

The 2020 model of the iPad Air has been discounted to its lowest price ever. Normally, this slim tablet costs $599.99 but has been discounted to $499.99 in all colorways at Best Buy. The Verge’s Dieter Bohn praised its excellent screen and overall fast performance, calling it the “best tablet for most people” in his review. This model represents a top-to-bottom redesign over its previous iteration, bringing features like a USB-C charging port, which broadens its compatibility with accessories.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

This brand-new 55-inch 4K TV is only $319 right now

There’s no reason to hold back on upgrading your home theater setup with the discounts that you can avail from 4K TV deals. You won’t need to empty your savings account if you take advantage of the offers from retailers, including Walmart TV deals. It’s recommended to go for TCL TV deals, which currently include this $39 discount for the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, making it more affordable at just $319 compared to its original price of $358.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Here at SPY, we’ve put a lot of time into reviewing the best TVs. From breaking out a ruler and ranking the thinnest TVs for sale in 2022 to reviewing the best 4K TVs, QLED TVs, 65-inch TVs and OLED TVs. One of our writers even turned a garden hose on the Furrion Aurora outdoor TV, just to make sure it was as weatherproof as advertised. If you can’t...
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

5 Battery-Saving Settings You Should Enable On Your iPhone ASAP

You may not know it yet, but there are settings on your iPhone that can actually boost your device’s battery power — and it takes nothing more than a bit of knowledge about them and remembering to enable them to get the job done. If you feel like you’ve been stuck with a snail-like phone for far too long, the solution doesn’t have to be to chuck your device in the trash and shell out hundreds for a new one — you may not even need to replace its battery just yet. Tech Expert Jim Peterson, co-founder of My Speech Class, has provided tips on five battery-saving settings you should enable on your iPhone ASAP. Try these before you spend a dime.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Instagram
TechRadar

Best Samsung TV: our top QLED picks for 2022

Samsung needs no introduction – they’re one of the biggest names in TVs, known as one of the ‘big three’ in the industry. Naturally, it means they have a lot of TVs on the market, begging the question which is the best Samsung TV of 2022?
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 60-inch QLED TV from Samsung is $200 off today only!

If you’ve been looking at our Samsung TV deals for an upgrade or just something new, you’re in luck because Samsung is having a Super Sunday Sales Event, and this TV is probably one of the best deals you’ll find today. The Samsung 60-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV is going for $800, down from $1,000, so you get a neat $200 discount on it that you can put toward buying something else.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

The Best 4K OLED TV For Gaming Is On Sale For A Great Price

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles are some of the best machines you can play games on, but an OLED TV is undeniably the best display to see them on. OLED technology has come a long way in the last couple of years, and at the top of the TV food chain you'll regularly see one of LG's superb devices dominating the competition. One of the best OLED TVs for gaming is on sale right now for a great price. Amazon has the LG C1 OLED 4K TV discounted to $1,797, down from its $2,100 retail price. If Amazon happens to sell out, Best Buy also has the 65-inch C1 on sale for $1,800.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

The Best 4K TVs Under $1,000

The first 4K TVs from LG and Sony went on sale in the U.S in late 2012. Both were 84 inches and exceeded $20,000. So while desirable — 4K TVs have four times as many pixels as standard HD TVs and can produce a much clearer and beautiful picture — people basically had to choose between buying a top-notch TV and sending their child to college. Thankfully, that’s changed. Every major TV manufacturer makes at least one 4K TV, and they all come in myriad display sizes and price points. And if you don’t want to break four digits on a 4K TV, you no longer have to.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung's hot new Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours at up to $700 off with no trade-in

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. After months and months of rabid anticipation... and frantic leaking, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are finally here. Up for pre-order right off the bat, Samsung's newest crown jewels are certainly not cheap, but a heap of phenomenal launch deals actually makes it pretty easy to get your ultra-high-end model of choice at a massive discount.
CELL PHONES
geekspin

These Super Bowl deals for Samsung TVs are better than Black Friday

If you weren’t able to upgrade your TV last Black Friday, then here’s your new chance to buy a bigger and better TV in time for the highly anticipated Super Bowl LVI. With the big game right around the corner, Samsung is offering you an opportunity to enhance your viewing experience by purchasing any of the amazing Samsung TVs below at a discounted price.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Grab a brand-new Samsung QLED TV for under $500

If you’re looking for the best way to get high contrast and impeccable detail from a budget TV, then you should definitely look for QLED TV deals. These quantum dot panels can deliver stunning color without breaking the bank like OLED. That’s why we jumped at the chance to share one of the best QLED 4K TV deals we’ve seen this month. Right now, you can pick up a 43-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV for just $498, which is $102 off the standard price tag of $600. If you order it right now, it’ll come in before February 13, which also makes it one of the best Super Bowl TV deals around if you’re looking for a more manageable size.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

27K+
Followers
38K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy