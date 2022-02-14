ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia will not take part in OSCE meeting -RIA cites diplomat

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russia will not take part in a meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) scheduled for later on Monday, the RIA news agency cited Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov as saying.

The meeting was requested by the Baltic states and would concern "unusual military activity" in Belarus.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow

Reuters

Ukraine says only it and NATO should determine membership

KYIV, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Only Ukraine and NATO should determine Kyiv's bid to join the alliance, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after meeting his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Kyiv on Tuesday. "No one but Ukraine and NATO members should have a say in the discussions about...
POLITICS
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
New York Post

Russian ambassador says Moscow doesn’t ‘give a s–t’ about sanctions

​Russia’s ambassador to Sweden said President Vladimir Putin doesn’t “give a s–t” about sanctions that the US and its allies have threatened to slap on Moscow if it invades Ukraine. “Excuse my language, but we don’t give a s–t about all their sanctions,” Viktor Tatarintsev...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia ready to continue talks with West on missiles, says Putin

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia was prepared to continue dialogue on missiles and other security issues with the West, speaking in Moscow with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Tensions in Europe have run high in recent weeks on Western fears Russia may invade neighbouring...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia counts on reserves as shield against sanctions

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Possible western sanctions against Russian banks will lead to a spike in market volatility but Russia will be able to withstand restrictions thanks to abundant reserves, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday. U.S. and European officials are finalising an extensive package of penalties should...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. sees no sign of Russian pullback near Ukraine -Blinken

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the United States has not seen any pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine's borders and that Moscow has been moving critical units closer to the area. Russia said more of its forces surrounding Ukraine were withdrawing...
MILITARY
Reuters

EU leaders to meet on Russia on Thursday - EU officials

BRUSSELS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will meet to discuss the buildup of troops by Russia on the Ukrainian border on Thursday at 1130 GMT, EU officials said, not in reaction to any particular developments but to exchange views and update each other. The ad-hoc meeting will be...
POLITICS
Reuters

Stocks creep up, await proof of Ukraine de-escalation

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - World stocks crept higher on Wednesday for the second day in a row and safe-haven assets such as government bonds lost ground, though market moves were checked by Western scepticism that Russia had indeed pulled back troops from Ukraine's borders. Markets are looking for any...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Russia's Lavrov Calls for Pragmatic Dialogue in Phone Call With Blinken

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed the need to continue working together and called for pragmatic dialogue on security, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Lavrov also told Blinken during the call that "aggressive rhetoric"...
POLITICS
