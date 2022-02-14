Auburn’s MBB Coach Bruce Pearl Supports Bryan Harsin

Alabama men's basketball (16-9, 6-6) returns to the top 25 of the AP poll after a four week absence from the list. The No. 25 ranked Crimson Tide was voted into the final spot of the top 25 after wins at Ole Miss and in Coleman Coliseum against Arkansas this past week. The team beat Ole Miss last Wednesday 97-83, led by guard Jaden Shackelford who had a career high 30 points in the game, including going 8-of-13 from the three point line. The Tide then survived a close battle to Arkansas, a team who was on a nine game winning streak and who had just beat No. 1 Auburn the game before, beating the Hogs 68-67.
