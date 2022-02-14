ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn’s MBB Coach Bruce Pearl Supports Bryan Harsin

By Palmer McColl
 2 days ago

Auburn football fans are rejoicing after hearing the news that head coach, Bryan Harsin will continue to coach for the Tigers. Although his poor recruiting did give the university a bad...

Alabama Hoops Back in the Top 25

Alabama men's basketball (16-9, 6-6) returns to the top 25 of the AP poll after a four week absence from the list. The No. 25 ranked Crimson Tide was voted into the final spot of the top 25 after wins at Ole Miss and in Coleman Coliseum against Arkansas this past week. The team beat Ole Miss last Wednesday 97-83, led by guard Jaden Shackelford who had a career high 30 points in the game, including going 8-of-13 from the three point line. The Tide then survived a close battle to Arkansas, a team who was on a nine game winning streak and who had just beat No. 1 Auburn the game before, beating the Hogs 68-67.
Tide 100.9 FM

Opinion: Coleman Coliseum Student Section Needs Better Seats

This is an opinion piece. Alabama gymnastics head coach Dana Duckworth pleads for more fan energy at the meets week after week. This week I decided to take a meet off from reporting and join the student section to see if I could infuse some energy into the fans. What I didn't know, however, was that the student section wasn't from the floor up like I had thought the past three meets I reported on. It started halfway up from the floor to the top of the coliseum. It was also wedged in the southwest corner of Coleman Coliseum.
Tide 100.9 FM

A’Shawn Robinson Shows Out on the Big Stage Securing a Super Bowl Victory

If you were watching Super Bowl LVI on NBC, you probably heard Chris Collinsworth call out the name of a certain Alabama Football alum quite a few times. And for good reason. Defensive end A'Shawn Robinson had a huge game on Sunday for the NFL Champion Los Angeles Rams, playing a huge part in stopping former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense.
Tide 100.9 FM

Greg Byrne Talks Design for New Competition Arena

In early February the University of Alabama announced plans for a new competition arena for basketball and gymnastics. The excitement for the future arena also brings many questions about the design and details of the inevitable structure. Greg Byrne talked last Thursday about the decision making process that went into...
Tide 100.9 FM

Evan McPherson Stayed on the Field for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson decided to stay on the field during Sunday's Super Bowl to watch the halftime show, despite being down 13-10 at the half. The Super Bowl LVI halftime show featured many iconic artists from the hip-hop industry, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar. Just after hearing the star-studded lineup for the big game, the 22-year-old Fort Payne native knew he had to get front row seats to watch it.
Former Bama Star Santonio Beard Was Fatally Shot, Reports Say

Santonio Beard, a standout running back for the Alabama Crimson Tide in the early 2000's, was fatally shot this weekend in Georgia, according to reports out of his native Tennessee. Beard was found dead Frdiay in Lithonia Georgia, but few details about the 41-year-old's untimely death were immediately available. On...
Community Policy