ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WATCH: Austin Kleba takes a tumble after Olympic debut race

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EKG9S_0eDpHAMI00

United States speed skater Austin Kleba made his Olympic debut in the men’s 500m event. The 22-year-old took a spill after crossing the finish line, but he laughed it off later.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States
POPSUGAR

Erin Jackson Glides to History With Her Olympic Gold Medal in Speed Skating

Erin Jackson was all smiles on Feb. 13 when she crossed the finish line in the Beijing Olympics 500-meter speed skating event. It's the shortest race in speed skating (otherwise known as long track speed skating), and Jackson's first-place victory made history as the first time a Black woman speed skater claimed an Olympic medal, let alone gold, NBC Olympics reports. It was also reportedly the first instance since 2002 that an American woman won an individual Olympic speed skating medal and the first time since 1994 that an American woman earned 500-meter Olympic gold.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
NBC Miami

Three Olympic Speed Skaters Call This Florida Town Home

There must be something in the water in Ocala, Fla., the hometown of three Olympic speed skaters competing at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. “A lot of talent for speed skating has come from Ocala,” said Team USA gold medalist Erin Jackson. Jackson earned a gold medal on...
OCALA, FL
KENS 5

Watch Erin Jackson's history-making speedskating race at the Winter Olympics

BEIJING, China — Erin Jackson made history at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday, putting in a sensational race in the women's 500-meter speedskating final. She accomplished several historic feats with her performance in Beijing. Jackson became the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Olympics,...
SPORTS
kadn.com

Layden: Months away from skiing, Breezy Johnson must watch Olympics from afar

Breezy Johnson was supposed to be at the 2022 Winter Olympics competing for a medal on Monday. Instead, she'll watch the downhill as she recovers from surgery -- months from stepping into bindings and four long years from another Olympic opportunity. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/layden-months-away-skiing-breezy-johnson-must-watch-olympics-afar.
SPORTS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
984K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy