Executives Buy Around $93M Of 3 Stocks

Although US stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Asana

ASAN President, CEO and Chair Dustin Moskovitz acquired a total of 1,250,000 shares at an average price of $63.20. To acquire these shares, it cost around $79.01 million. What’s Happening: The company’s stock gained around 2% over the past month.

The company’s stock gained around 2% over the past month. What Asana Does: Asana Inc is a software company. The company provides a platform for work management that helps teams orchestrate work, from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives.

PennyMac Financial Services

PFSI Director Farhad Nanji acquired a total of 204,018 shares at an average price of $61.11. To acquire these shares, it cost $12.47 million. What’s Happening: PennyMac Financial recently reported Q4 earnings of $2.79 per share on sales of $693.81 million.

PennyMac Financial recently reported Q4 earnings of $2.79 per share on sales of $693.81 million. What PennyMac Financial Does: PennyMac Financial Services Inc is a United States-based financial services company primarily engaged in mortgage lending.

INDUS Realty Trust