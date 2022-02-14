Black Women In Music: From Nutbush City Limits To Houston Texas Baby

Long before there was the “Houston Texas Baby” native, Beyoncé, there was a woman by the name of Anna Mae Bullock, born in the “Nutbush City Limits”, Tennessee. We would later call her Tina Turner, the Queen Of Rock ’N’ Roll.

November 25, 1967 Turner became the first female and black artist to grace the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine as the lead singer of Ike and Tina Turner Revue.

“I need that on stage. I need a burst of life. That’s entertainment for me.” – Tina Turner

She later launched her solo career in 1978. In 1984 Turner gave us her number one solo single What’s Love Got To Do With It, which later became the title of the movie that told the story of her life. A movie that showed the icon’s rise to stardom and the courage she gathered to rid herself of her abusive husband.

Although she was inducted in the Rock’N’Roll Hall Of Fame in 1991, alongside her Ike Turner. Ms.Tina Turner finally got her shine as a solo artist in 2021 as she was inducted into the Rock’N’Roll Hall Of Fame and acknowledged for her solo career.

Described as the essence of Tina Turner, through performance, dance moves, and energy, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is just that. At the age of 12, the group formed with her and her friends Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett, and sisters Nina and Nikki Taylor, would lose against a Rock ’N’ Roll group name Skeleton Crew .

After being the frontwoman of Destiny’s Child for sixteen years and continuing, Beyoncé would go solo in 2003. She, made fans go crazy, dangerously with her first number one solo single Crazy In Love featuring her husband Jay-Z off of the album Dangerously In Love.

“Don’t try to lessen yourself for the world; let the world catch up to you.” – Beyoncé

In 2021, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to wear an iconic 128-carat Tiffany Diamond from Tiffany & Co. The rarely displayed diamond has only been worn a total of four times since the company acquired it in 1878. This sparked a partnership between Tiffany & Co. for the Love Scholarship program by way of BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation, which lead to a $2 million in scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at the following Historically Black Colleges & Universities: Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State University in Ohio.

Both Tina Turner and Beyoncé combined have 104 Grammy Awards nominations and 40 wins. Ms.Turner holds three well-deserved Grammy Hall of Fame Awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. According to grammy.com, Beyoncé is the most awarded and nominated singer in Grammy history. These women without a doubt have crawled for the black girls coming after them can run.