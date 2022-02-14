Fed George: We have got to get to neutral really fast

Overall market sentiment is slightly weaker entering into US session. While Russia showed videos of tanks leaving Crimea, NATO questioned de-escalation and said troop buildup was still going on. There is little reaction to much stronger than expected US retail sales. Nevertheless, Canadian Dollar is popped up by higher than expected, surging consumer inflation data. As for today, Canadian Dollar is the strongest one for now, followed by Aussie. Dollar is the weakest, followed by Euro and Sterling. Swiss Franc is quietly firming up slightly while Yen is mixed. Focus will turn to FOMC minutes, but eyes will still be on the Russia-Ukraine developments.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO