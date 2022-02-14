ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

French, German leaders to visit Russia, Ukraine amid tension

PARIS (AP) — The French president and the German chancellor will head to Moscow and Kyiv in the coming weeks, adding to diplomatic efforts to try to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine and find a way out of the growing tensions. France's Emmanuel...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Moscow#Kremlin#Ap News#European
International Business Times

US, Germany Step Up Pipeline Warnings If Russia Invades Ukraine

The United States and Germany on Thursday warned Russia that a major gas pipeline was at stake if it invades Ukraine, as Washington voiced hope for a diplomatic way out despite frigid statements from Moscow. A day after the United States and its allies formally responded to security demands issued...
U.S. POLITICS
Frankfort Times

Risk of a Ukraine war spreading in Europe rests on unknowns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be devastating, and a wider European war even worse. Whether a larger war happens would depend partly on President Vladimir Putin's ambitions, partly on the West's military response, and partly on plain luck. Although U.S. and European officials have said...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
KARK 4 News

Biden deploying more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Joe Biden is sending about 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland and Germany this week and shifting roughly 1,000 Germany-based soldiers to Romania, a senior administration official said Wednesday. Biden has said he will not put American troops in Ukraine to fight any Russian incursion, although the United […]
MILITARY
Reuters

EU leaders to meet on Russia on Thursday - EU officials

BRUSSELS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will meet to discuss the buildup of troops by Russia on the Ukrainian border on Thursday at 1130 GMT, EU officials said, not in reaction to any particular developments but to exchange views and update each other. The ad-hoc meeting will be...
POLITICS
Gazette

Russia says it returns some troops to base in areas near Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West. A ministry spokesman said in a video published online that while large-scale drills across...
MILITARY
HuffingtonPost

Over 130,000 Russian Troops Now Staged Outside Ukraine, U.S. Estimates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some airlines canceled flights to the Ukrainian capital and troops there unloaded fresh shipments of weapons from NATO members Sunday, as its president sought to project confidence in the face of U.S. warnings of possible invasion within days by a growing number of Russian forces. President...
MILITARY
iheart.com

Russia: Some Troops Pulling Back From Border, Ukraine Wants Proof

Ukraine says it wants to see Russian troops pulling back from its borders, not just hear about it from Moscow. Russia's defense ministry said in a statement today it's withdrawing some of the hundred-thousand troops conducting exercises in military districts bordering Ukraine. In response, Ukraine said, "When we see the withdrawal, then we'll believe the de-escalation." In another development likely to ramp up the tension, the Russian parliament has voted to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognize two self-declared republics in eastern Ukraine as independent. Russia has granted citizenship to more than 700,000 people in the two regions where an insurgency's been going on since 2014.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy