AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Ukraine says it wants to see Russian troops pulling back from its borders, not just hear about it from Moscow. Russia's defense ministry said in a statement today it's withdrawing some of the hundred-thousand troops conducting exercises in military districts bordering Ukraine. In response, Ukraine said, "When we see the withdrawal, then we'll believe the de-escalation." In another development likely to ramp up the tension, the Russian parliament has voted to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognize two self-declared republics in eastern Ukraine as independent. Russia has granted citizenship to more than 700,000 people in the two regions where an insurgency's been going on since 2014.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO