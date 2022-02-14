Gov. Baker Uses Super Bowl To Push For Massachusetts To Legalize Sports Betting

Baker has supported sports gambling in Massachusetts in the past. Governor Charlie Baker has supported sports betting previously in Massachusetts, but the state has yet to legalize the practice. On Sunday, using the Super Bowl as a backdrop, Baker once again voiced his support for sports betting in a tweet,...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham wants to legalize sports betting in the state. Cunningham tweeted Thursday that it’s time sports betting was legal in South Carolina. “This is about giving people more freedom and generating new revenue we can use to tackle our biggest challenges,” he said. “30 other […]
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) It's Super Bowl week and last year, over 23 million Americans wagered a record $4.3 billion on the Super Bowl, but none of that happened in the state of Missouri. Two Missouri lawmakers have introduced bills to legalize online sports gambling in the state. State House...
Illinois gamblers wagered nearly $61 million on the Super Bowl, regulators announced Tuesday, a 33% increase from last year when the big game was on the board legally for the first time in state history. The biggest day on the sports betting calendar saw Illinois sportsbooks come out on top...
ST PAUL, Minn. — Crypto and sports betting brought us some of the most talked about commercials of this year's Super Bowl, and gambling on the game reached a record high. As sports betting explodes in popularity nationwide, many Minnesotans are asking: when's our turn?. In 2018, the Supreme...
Nearly $2 billion has been wagered over the first 30 days of mobile sports betting in New York state. Governor Kathy Hochul says that will generate more than $70 million in tax revenue for the state, providing funds to be allocated toward programs supporting education, youth sports and more. The...
In its first full month of betting, Maryland sports betting handle nearly doubled since the industry launched in December. According to numbers released by state regulators, sports bettors in Maryland wagered $32.5 million in January. Those numbers represent a nearly $16 million increase from December’s $16.5 million handle. However, gamblers only had roughly half the […]
A record number of Americans were slated to bet on the Super Bowl this year!. It's mostly illegal to gamble on sports in North Carolina, but that could be changing. There's legislation to legalize sports gambling across the state, in person and online. Sports fans at Tobacco Road Sports Cafe...
The state of New Jersey has always been at the forefront of gaming industry advancements. The state, which is known for its casinos, was the first to see the potential of internet gambling, allowing the debut of online casinos in 2013. Most significantly, it was New Jersey that spearheaded the campaign in 2018 to end Nevada’s effective sports betting monopoly, which culminated in the repeal of the PASPA Act and heralded a proliferation of sports betting options throughout the United States.
MASS. - State Senator Michael Moore says sports betting is in the works in Massachusetts, but there are a few issues standing in its way. Moore said the bill is sitting in the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. The committee is working on making adjustments to certain parts of the bill, including how it will affect college sports and their athletes.
NEW JERSEY— The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Tuesday announced preliminary wagering data related to the 2022 Super Bowl. Preliminary wagering statistics reported by Atlantic City Casinos and New Jersey equine racetracks show that wagering on this year’s Super Bowl totaled approximately $143.7 million, with a projected total sports wagering payout of $135.9 million. This resulted in a win of $7.8 million for the sports wagering books.
Nearly $700,000 was bet in Montana on Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams — a 41% increase from last year — marking the highest amount bet on a single game since the launch of sports betting in March of 2020. According to data from the Montana Lottery, 25,383 people […]
Gambling on the Super Bowl this year reached record highs, after legalized sports betting surged across the U.S. in 2021. It is still unclear exactly how much money was wagered on Sunday’s game, in which the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. But reports from gambling operators and state regulators indicate it was a huge day for the booming market.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — America’s commercial casinos won $53 billion in 2021, their best year ever according to figures released Tuesday. The American Gaming Association, the gambling industry’s national trade group, released year-end figures showing that in-person gambling continues to be the main source of revenue for the gambling industry, even as internet and sports betting continue to grow in the U.S.
When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down PASPA – the law prohibiting single-game sports betting in every state except Nevada – gaming industry observers wondered how legalization across the country would impact business in Las Vegas and throughout the Silver State. Legal sports betting is now live in 33 states plus Washington, DC, and there’s been little evidence of adverse effects in Nevada. This past Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 between the Rams and Bengals, in fact, set a record for the state in terms of Super Bowl betting handle.
Nevada sports books took $179.8 million in Super Bowl bets, regulators said Monday, smashing the state's previous mark and scoring an 8 percent-plus profit. Intense gambling interest in the Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals topped the previous record for bets in Nevada, which was $158.58 million on the 2018 title game.
