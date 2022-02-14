ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Baker Uses Super Bowl To Push For Massachusetts To Legalize Sports Betting

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker used the Super Bowl as an opportunity to push for legalized sports betting in Massachusetts. Baker tweeted ahead of the game, saying “We filed...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

newspressnow.com

Missouri lawmakers push to legalize sports betting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) It's Super Bowl week and last year, over 23 million Americans wagered a record $4.3 billion on the Super Bowl, but none of that happened in the state of Missouri. Two Missouri lawmakers have introduced bills to legalize online sports gambling in the state. State House...
MISSOURI STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Sports Betting Handle Tops $32.5 Million In January

In its first full month of betting, Maryland sports betting handle nearly doubled since the industry launched in December. According to numbers released by state regulators, sports bettors in Maryland wagered $32.5 million in January. Those numbers represent a nearly $16 million increase from December’s $16.5 million handle. However, gamblers only had roughly half the […] The post Maryland Sports Betting Handle Tops $32.5 Million In January appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
WRAL

Legislation could make sports betting legal in NC

A record number of Americans were slated to bet on the Super Bowl this year!. It's mostly illegal to gamble on sports in North Carolina, but that could be changing. There's legislation to legalize sports gambling across the state, in person and online. Sports fans at Tobacco Road Sports Cafe...
RALEIGH, NC
mymmanews.com

Sports betting trends in New Jersey

The state of New Jersey has always been at the forefront of gaming industry advancements. The state, which is known for its casinos, was the first to see the potential of internet gambling, allowing the debut of online casinos in 2013. Most significantly, it was New Jersey that spearheaded the campaign in 2018 to end Nevada’s effective sports betting monopoly, which culminated in the repeal of the PASPA Act and heralded a proliferation of sports betting options throughout the United States.
GAMBLING
spectrumnews1.com

'Well past time for us:' Sen. Mike Moore says Massachusetts should join other states in legalizing sports betting

MASS. - State Senator Michael Moore says sports betting is in the works in Massachusetts, but there are a few issues standing in its way. Moore said the bill is sitting in the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. The committee is working on making adjustments to certain parts of the bill, including how it will affect college sports and their athletes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wrnjradio.com

NJ Division of Gaming Enforcement announces preliminary Super Bowl wagering totals

NEW JERSEY— The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Tuesday announced preliminary wagering data related to the 2022 Super Bowl. Preliminary wagering statistics reported by Atlantic City Casinos and New Jersey equine racetracks show that wagering on this year’s Super Bowl totaled approximately $143.7 million, with a projected total sports wagering payout of $135.9 million. This resulted in a win of $7.8 million for the sports wagering books.
GAMBLING
Daily Montanan

Montana sets state sports gambling record with $700K on 2022 Super Bowl

Nearly $700,000 was bet in Montana on Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams — a 41% increase from last year — marking the highest amount bet on a single game since the launch of sports betting in March of 2020. According to data from the Montana Lottery, 25,383 people […] The post Montana sets state sports gambling record with $700K on 2022 Super Bowl appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
FOXBusiness

Super Bowl wagers rise to records as online sports betting sweeps US

Gambling on the Super Bowl this year reached record highs, after legalized sports betting surged across the U.S. in 2021. It is still unclear exactly how much money was wagered on Sunday’s game, in which the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. But reports from gambling operators and state regulators indicate it was a huge day for the booming market.
GAMBLING
KDWN

States report heavy betting on this year’s Super Bowl; Nevada saw ~ $180 million

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 18: The Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino features new screens on its entire 240-by-20 foot, 4,488-square-foot HD video layout, after the property opened for the first time since being closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hotel-casinos throughout the state were allowed to open on June 4 as part of a phased reopening of the economy with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place. The Westgate, which first opened as the International in 1969, had planned to reopen with designated non-smoking, mask-required table games over half of its casino floor, as well as designated mask-required elevators. On Wednesday, citing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Nevada Gaming Control Board issued an industry notice updating its health and safety policy. It dictates that all players at table and card games must wear face coverings if there is no barrier between the dealer and each player. The policy applies to spectators or anyone else within six feet of a game. Also, properties must offer face masks or cloth coverings to guests as they enter the casino or have dedicated signage alerting patrons that they are available. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

US casinos won $53 billion in 2021, their best year ever

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — America’s commercial casinos won $53 billion in 2021, their best year ever according to figures released Tuesday. The American Gaming Association, the gambling industry’s national trade group, released year-end figures showing that in-person gambling continues to be the main source of revenue for the gambling industry, even as internet and sports betting continue to grow in the U.S.
GAMBLING
GamingToday

Super Bowl Betting Handle By State And Sportsbook: Nevada Sets Record

When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down PASPA – the law prohibiting single-game sports betting in every state except Nevada – gaming industry observers wondered how legalization across the country would impact business in Las Vegas and throughout the Silver State. Legal sports betting is now live in 33 states plus Washington, DC, and there’s been little evidence of adverse effects in Nevada. This past Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 between the Rams and Bengals, in fact, set a record for the state in terms of Super Bowl betting handle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC News

Nevada cashes in big with record haul of Super Bowl betting

Nevada sports books took $179.8 million in Super Bowl bets, regulators said Monday, smashing the state's previous mark and scoring an 8 percent-plus profit. Intense gambling interest in the Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals topped the previous record for bets in Nevada, which was $158.58 million on the 2018 title game.
NFL

