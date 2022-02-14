ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Newcastle dealt blow after club confirm fractured foot for Kieran Trippier

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Kieran Trippier has been in sensational form for Newcastle, who are yet to lose a league game with him in the side.

Newcastle face being without Kieran Trippier for an extended period after it was confirmed that the defender fractured a bone in his foot during the victory against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The England full-back was substituted early in the second half against Villa having given Eddie Howe’s side the lead from a free-kick. They went on to record a third successive victory that lifted them four points clear of the relegation zone, although Trippier is expected to be out for several weeks after the full extent of his injury was revealed on Monday.

“Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot,” read a club statement. “Everyone at the club wishes Kieran a speedy recovery.”

Trippier has been a stand-out for Newcastle since joining from Atlético Madrid in January, having also scored in the win against Everton last week.

Speaking before his fracture was confirmed, fellow new signing Dan Burn – who made his Newcastle debut against Villa – said Trippier is a leader in the dressing room.

“Tripps is a different level of quality that we probably haven’t had here for a long time,” Burn said. “He’s won La Liga, he’s a regular England international and he shows it, and the lads feed off him.”

Sports
