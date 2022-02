HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we will stay dry and mild again today, we will pay for our warmth with some windy conditions. Most of us should start the day in the 30s and 40s, depending on where you live. Look for a mix of sun and clouds to start off this Wednesday before those clouds start to gradually increase this afternoon and this evening. Thanks to stout southwest winds that could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph at times, we should climb into the mid to upper 60s for highs. We ended up making it into the low 60s on Tuesday.

