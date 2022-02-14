Patriots may need to replace over half of offensive coaching staff

The New England Patriots changed the NFL’s biggest game in more ways than one. The Patriots Hall of Fame on Sunday pointed out how New England started a Super Bowl tradition, which has been going strong for 20 years and counting. The NFL used to announce both teams’ starting players individually prior to kickoff, and they’d take the field one-by-one to fans’ applause. However, on Feb. 3, 2002, the Patriots opted to be announced and enter the field as a team, and that has been the way of the world on Super Bowl Sunday ever since.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO