Patriots may need to replace over half of offensive coaching staff

By Alex Barth
 2 days ago

FanSided

3 Patriots who could realistically retire before 2022 season

It’s valid to worry about the New England Patriots‘ offseason situation as fans are looking at another potential significant roster turnover thanks to free agency. What happened after the 2019 offseason was traumatic enough, but this time it’s arguably just as bad (well, not really) because the Pats have very little cap space (just under $8 million), and it’s not enough to retain some of their most valuable departing talents.
FanSided

Patriots news: Mac Jones talks McDaniels; Michael Thomas rumors

While Mac Jones was doing the “Griddy” and dancing around at the Pro Bowl, the New England Patriots were dancing around the idea of who their next offensive coordinator should be, if there even will be a next offensive coordinator. With Josh McDaniels taking the head coaching job...
Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson looks to build on strong rookie campaign

For the New England Patriots, the last four seasons have marked a return to prioritizing the run. From a detailed gameplan to a positional group filled with talent, Patriots running backs have shined in recent years. In his rookie season, Rhamondre Stevenson helped further that narrative as he made an...
ESPN insiders name Patriots as best fit for old friend in free agency

It’s speculation season in the NFL. Insiders are officially throwing stuff out there, and a new piece suggests that the Patriots make a lot of sense for one of the league’s top free agents – particularly because he’s played for them before. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and...
New Patriots docuseries ‘The Dynasty’ coming to Apple TV+

After taking in Tom Brady’s account of his championship runs in the Man in the Arena series on ESPN+, Patriots fans will soon have a new series to binge and relive the two-decade run of dominance across the NFL. On Tuesday, the Patriots and Apple announced the order of...
Why Patriots Might Be ‘Best Team Fit’ For Chandler Jones In Free Agency

Chandler Jones can do worse than returning to the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen made that argument Tuesday in a column when they named the Patriots as the “best team fit” for the Arizona Cardinals linebacker in free agency. Jones is coming off another stellar season and is expected to a head for greener pastures in the coming weeks. So why not consider the Patriots?
PHOTOS: Tom Brady and the Lombardi Trophy

Tom Brady is basically synonymous with football’s ultimate prize, the Vince Lombardi Trophy. He’s the only quarterback to have hoisted the iconic hardware a staggering seven times. That achievement is likely to become more impressive over time, as other teams begin to realize how hard it is to win even one Super Bowl.
Patriots Free Agents: What Should New England Do With J.C. Jackson?

The New England Patriots have nearly 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 16. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at each one. Next up: cornerback J.C. Jackson. 2021 SEASON REVIEW. Elevated to No. 1 cornerback status with Stephon...
New England Patriots Announce Significant Front Office Decision

Th New England Patriots announced a significant front office decision on Tuesday afternoon. “Patriots announced that Matt Groh has been named director of player personnel. Groh, who is entering his 12th season with New England, spent last season as the Patriots’ college scouting director,” tweeted ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Patriots promote Groh to director of player personnel

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have filled a key vacancy in their front office, promoting Matt Groh to director of player personnel. Groh assumes the post vacated by Dave Ziegler after he left to become general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. Ziegler joined former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was hired as the Raiders’ new head coach last month. Groh is entering his 12th season in New England and spent last season as the team’s college scouting director. He originally joined the organization in 2011 as a scouting assistant and also spent six seasons as an area scout and two as a national scout.
Patriots Announce Front Office Promotion: NFL Fans React

The New England Patriots have made a move in their front office. Matt Groh has been named Director of Player Personnel and it was announced on Tuesday afternoon. Before Groh got promoted, he spent this past season as the college scouting director. This will be his 12th season with the organization.
Patriots ‘Love’ How They Started 20-Year-Old Super Bowl Tradition

The New England Patriots changed the NFL’s biggest game in more ways than one. The Patriots Hall of Fame on Sunday pointed out how New England started a Super Bowl tradition, which has been going strong for 20 years and counting. The NFL used to announce both teams’ starting players individually prior to kickoff, and they’d take the field one-by-one to fans’ applause. However, on Feb. 3, 2002, the Patriots opted to be announced and enter the field as a team, and that has been the way of the world on Super Bowl Sunday ever since.
What Matthew Stafford said to Joe Burrow in post-Super Bowl 56 mic'd-up moment

Matthew Stafford stole the Bengals' soul, but showed that he still has one himself. Stafford led the Rams down the field late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 and sent Cincinnati home packing following a Cooper Kupp touchdown pass (and, later, Aaron Donald sealing the game). The Rams...
Matthew Stafford Gives His Wife, Aaron Donald & Odell Beckham Super Bowl Moments — Caring QB and the Eminem Knee Make It Feel Good

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly embraced after his long-awaited Super Bowl victory. Matthew Stafford waves from the trophy platform, he kisses his wife Kelly on the grand stage the NFL’s setup. The LA Rams quarterback — and Highland Park’s own — makes sure his long-awaited Super Bowl moment is about more than just him. Stafford pulls everyone he can in t0 share in the glory, the confetti and giddy celebrating.
