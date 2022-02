Ever woken up in the morning and realized that your eyes look kind of puffy? Same. And while you can dunk your entire face in an ice bath to remedy it (seriously—the technique is all over TikTok), I'm always going to prefer a practice that won't leave me sopping wet mere minutes after I've woken up. Plus, those jade rollers and facial de-puffing tools that you see all of your favorite beauty gurus using can get pretty expensive, and require you to perform an entire face massage on top of the rest of your regular morning routine. Oh, and they sometimes take months to show results. Which is why eye creams can be your best bet to fight off unwanted puffiness around your eyes.

