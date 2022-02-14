ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

McDonald's Snub? Why Dogecoin Is Trading Flat Today

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZxRa_0eDpEQlx00

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded flat in the early hours of Monday after the buzz surrounding a possible acceptance by McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) fizzled out.

Dogecoin Price Performance

Time-frame % Change (+/-)

24-hour 0.1%

24-hour against Bitcoin 1.3%

24-hour against Ethereum 2.35%

7-day -7.3%

30-day -23.5%

YTD performance

-41.7%

Why Is It Moving? Dogecoin traded flat while other major coins traded lower at press time. The global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.7% to $1.9 trillion.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 2,908 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins — Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, and Ethereum — attracted 9,535, 7,450, and 4,887 tweets, respectively.

Major coins plunged on Sunday night remained under pressure after the United States said earlier that Russia was amassing troops on the border of Ukraine in preperation of an invasion.

WhaleStat data, reported on Sunday, indicates that whales are hoarding DOGE as its price climbs back to the $0.15 level.

Meanwhile, the hope building around possible announcement of DOGE acceptance by McDonalds was dashed Sunday after the restaurant chain released a new advertisement for the Super Bowl game.

A McDonald’s tweet — that referenced the as-of-yet-unreleased advertisement — was acknowledged by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk with a “sweat droplets” emoji.

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus told his Twitter following that if they “believed the rumor, examine your thought process and who you were listening to very carefully, cuz it was a pretty silly one.”

Dogecoin Chatter: Some in the DOGE Army are expressing their disappointment with McDonald’s on social media.

However, some called for a more calm approach.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher, Dogecoin Flounders — Why The Market Is Far From Anticipating A 'Wild Bullish Impulse'

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded higher on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.1% to $2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko) Why It Matters: The dollar index rose to a two-week high on Monday as concerns regarding a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified. The index at one point touched 96.4410, which is the highest since Feb. 1, according to a Reuters report.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why MoneyGram Shares Are Trading Higher Today

MoneyGram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it entered into an agreement to be acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP). Funds affiliated with MDP will acquire all outstanding shares of MoneyGram for $11 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.8 billion.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) are all trading higher Tuesday morning amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 4% higher over the past 24 hours at...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Facebook Parent Meta's Stock Trading Lower Today?

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google looks to adopt new privacy restrictions to curtail tracking across apps on Android smartphones. Google’s plans for Android could drive an end to more than a decade of advertising practices across smartphones, the Wall Street Journal reports. The move would affect companies,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Popular ETF Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Wells Fargo, AT&T, Snap, American Airlines, Alibaba And Coca-Cola

The ARK Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:ARKK) managed by Cathie Wood consists of companies that change the way the world works, and over five years has produced exceptional returns. Since February 2017, ARK Innovation ETF’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular financial services, social media and consumer discretionary stocks: Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why The Trade Desk Shares Are Falling Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) The Trade Desk Inc TTD is trading lower Wednesday morning despite announcing better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The Trade Desk reported quarterly revenue...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonalds#Mcdonald S Snub#Mcd#Whalestat#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#The Doge Army#Uhhhhhhhhhhhhh#Cryptoarchitect
Benzinga

A Bearish Sign Appears On ServiceNow's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Bullish Sign Appears On Sysco's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Loads Up $2.9M In This Cryptocurrency-Linked SPAC On Tuesday

Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday raised its exposure in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND), a black-check firm that is expected to take blockchain-focused payments company Circle public in a $4.5 billion merger. The popular money managing firm bought 278,000 shares — estimated to be worth $2.88 million —...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why McDonald's Execution Looks as Strong as Ever

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has implemented a new plan under CEO Chris Kempczinski, focusing on digital ordering, drive-thrus, and delivery. The fast-food giant just capped off a strong year with double-digit comparable sales growth and looks well positioned for future growth. In this video clip from "Beat and Raise," recorded on Jan....
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
107K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy