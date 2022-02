He's no stranger to music but we haven't heard much from Nick Cannon outside of his beef with Eminem. The media mogul is reportedly readying Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, and fans have been treated to a new single that gives a taste of what the world can expect. On his newly released single "Alone," Cannon samples ex-wife Mariah Carey's 1990 hit "Love Take Time," and because his lyrics centered around missing an ex who has moved on with someone else, people have assumed that the track is about Carey. However, Cannon didn't specify if this track was aimed at anyone in particular.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO