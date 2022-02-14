ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Has Been Spotted And It Seems To Be Going After Tesla

By Alina Moore
Top Speed
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla enjoyed its supremacy in the electric car market for quite a while. But, things will change in the future as more and more automakers are starting to add electric cars to their lineup. Hyundai, for example, started by offering the Ioniq 5, and will continue with a series of other...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has A Surprise Feature to One-Up GM and Tesla

It's the chef's surprise. While automakers are mostly busy showing off their electric car prowess, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report seems to have had it all. The Dearborn group recently unveiled a new update to its FordPass Connect app, which notably allows owners of Ford vehicles to interact with their cars remotely, even start the vehicle while they are away.
BUSINESS
#Hyundai Ioniq#Hyundai Cars#Vehicles#Prophecy#German#Sb Medien
CarBuzz.com

Tesla-Powered Ford Mustang Is An Electric Monster

The automotive world is rapidly electrifying, with most manufacturers promising all-electric lineups within the next few decades, putting the industry at odds with die-hard lovers of ICE powertrains. For American manufacturers like Ford, the shift to EVs seems to be paying off: its first production EV, the Mustang Mach-E has gone down well, even with die-hard Ford fans, and sales are booming, but in a world deprived of exhaust orchestras, what are Ford aficionados supposed to do? Drop Tesla powertrains in fifth-gen Mustangs, of course. Nate Stewart, an engineer for the AEM EV company has transformed this fifth-gen 'Stang, into a silent killer with the help of a Tesla LDU electric motor unit out of a Model S, and it makes us believe that the future of hot rodding isn't as bleak as we once thought.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
CNET

America's new weight problem: Electric cars

While I find an electric car revolution to be inevitable (due to sticks as much as carrots), EVs have plenty of challenges: usable range, cost, availability, depreciation and model choice. But on top of all those is their weight. Here's why that's not trivial. EVs tend to weigh a lot...
CARS
CAR Magazine

Should I buy an electric car in 2022?

It’s no secret; electric cars are booming in 2022. Last year was the strongest year yet for EVs, with electric cars outselling their diesel counterparts. With internal combustion engine (ICE) production set to stop in 2030, almost every brand has an electric-focused strategy, from the likes of Rolls-Royce to Alfa Romeo and everyone in between. But never mind the car industry – or the politics that surround combustion cars – should you, the consumer, actually buy an EV?
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The $25,000 Tesla Is As Dead As the $35,000 Tesla

Don't hold your breath waiting for Tesla's rumored $25,000 electric car. "We are currently not working on the $25,000 car," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during a call to report the automaker's stellar fourth-quarter and full-year earnings. The reason: He has too much on his plate. Hmmm. Well, he does...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

New Electric Motor Technology Will Push EVs To The Next level

Car manufacturers are racing to launch new and exciting electric vehicles and as the industry develops, it won’t just be battery packs that get more advanced. Electric motors themselves are also improving at a rapid rate. Many industry experts believe that efficiency gains made to EVs over the coming...
CARS
Top Speed

Do Electric Cars Use Oil? - gallery

While it is true that EVs have lesser moving parts and requires lesser maintainance compared to a traditional gas-powered vehicle. It absolutely doesn't mean that an EV doesn't require routine maintaining as with any other vehicle. Take motor-oil for instance, you probably know that it needs to be replaced after...
CARS
CleanTechnica

Ford Plans To Add 5 New Electric Lincoln SUVs By 2026

Sources tell Reuters that Lincoln, the luxury car division of Ford Motor Company, is planning to introduce at least five new battery electric sport utility vehicles through 2026. The new models will supplement or replace the current Lincoln Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator, and Navigator, the sources said. What the fifth vehicle might be is unclear. It’s all part of Ford’s plan announced last May to invest $30 billion in EVs and batteries between now and 2030. It says it will be building 600,000 electric vehicles globally within 2 years, part of its mission to become “the clear No. 2 electric vehicle maker in North America” behind Tesla.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla Giga Texas: Model Y Spotted Leaving The Plant

The Tesla Giga Austin plant in Texas might be one another step closer to officially starting production of the Model Y, as a new transport of cars was spotted recently. Jeff Roberts, who records daily drone flyover videos around the site, reported on February 14 about a "batch of Model Ys fresh off the production lines of Giga Texas".
AUSTIN, TX
Telegraph

Are electric cars suited to a life in the countryside?

Whether to go electric now or later is the great debate of the age. The Government has got fully behind battery-electric propulsion as part of its drive towards net zero, mandating that by 2030 there will be no new purely petrol- or diesel-powered cars on sale. Whether we accept it or not, before long there will be no alternative to an electric car (EV) if you’re buying brand new.
CARS

