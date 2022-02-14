ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida man arrested after attacking family’s puppy, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hVJcc_0eDpBfJR00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested on an animal cruelty charge Friday after seriously injuring a puppy, according an affidavit.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Willie Earl Capehart, 62, was supposed to be watching two children and their guardian’s 14-week-old puppy when the children heard yelling, a “loud bang,” and the sound of the front door being slammed.

Victim in fiery St. Pete crash was shot before wreck, police say

Police said the children entered the living room after hearing the noises and found the puppy was thrown into the corner of the room. Blood was also found on the wall.

According to the police affidavit, the puppy was throwing up, having accidents, and was unable to move.

An emergency veterinarian treated the puppy and said the dog suffered severe head trauma and would be permanently blind.

Police said Capehart was under the influence during the incident and left the children alone afterward.

The dog’s owner, who is the children’s legal guardian, said she wished to press charges against Capehart, telling officers the children shouldn’t have been left alone. Capehart also faces a charge for child neglect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

9-year-old shot during ATM robbery, man arrested

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Animal Cruelty#Puppies#Wfla#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWLP

New York girl missing since 2019 found under stairs

A little over an hour into their search, police located the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. When they removed the step boards, police say they found both the girl and her abductor, Kimberly Cooper, hiding in the dark and wet room.
SAUGERTIES, NY
WWLP

WWLP

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy