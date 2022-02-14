ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

PIF: Indy Learning Team working to help kids read, give them books

By Eric Pointer
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nKV9_0eDpBeQi00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Learning Team is a local non-profit working to make sure children have access to books and tools to help them learn to read.

They aim to surround kids with books so they have more opportunities to learn and practice.

“Reading is the foundation of everything we do for success in school and success in life,” said Executive Director of The Indy Learning Team Susan Appel.

They partner with different community organizations so they can have more material to keep them interested.

Pay It Forward: Young Noblesville kid collects stuffed animals to give away

Indy Learning Team puts on story time with multiple different schools and daycares for students from pre-school to fifth grade. They read to more than 200 students a week

Volunteers like Professor Watermelon read to students at Sunrise Christian Academy once a week.

“Even through a pandemic, reading has been an important part for mental health, for emotional health,” said Appel.

They work to give instructions on how to read and also grab the kids’ attention with stories they can see themselves in.

“Kids’ faces light up when they get a book that they see themselves in or it’s an interest that they have. And we just love being part of the community,” Appel said.

The organization partners with different bookstores to help bring more variety.

“We think it’s really important that children have excellent books and books that reflect them,” said owner of Kids, Inc. Shirley Mullin.

She says they have a lot of diversity in books.

“I’m really happy to do it. We work with many different groups, but The Indy Learning Team is right here in our neighborhood, and they’re doing such great work,” said Mullin.

People can buy books and donate them to the Indy Learning Team for them to give out to students.

“There’s a lot of research that books in the home, books at school really impacts later literacy,” Appel added.

You can either buy a book in person or click here.

They are also looking for more volunteers to go read to students.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Organization gets donation to put in packs for children in foster care

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — An organization that makes special packs for children going into foster care recently got a donation of stuffed animals from “Jackson’s Joys of January.” It’s one Noblesville boy’s mission to collect the comfort keepsakes so that every kid can have one.  Now we are hearing from one of the organizations he donated […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Center for Leadership Development nears fundraising goal

INDIANAPOLIS — An additional $3 million is headed into the Center for Leadership Development RISE Campaign. The announcement on Tuesday said the money comes from Lilly Endowment Inc. The Center for Leadership Development works to help minority youth throughout central Indiana. Dennis Bland, the President of the CLD, said the $3 million was part of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

As COVID-19 numbers drop, school districts ditch mask requirements

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers continue their decline, several school districts are doing away with mask mandates. Carmel Clay Schools announced on Monday that the district would be going mask optional beginning Feb. 22. Westfield Washington schools went mask-optional on Monday as did three schools in the Noblesville Schools district. All Noblesville schools will […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Indy Humane features adoptable dog on Puppy Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — While you are out of luck if you want to adopt one of the dogs that were in the Puppy Bowl, you do have a chance to meet one featured during the program. The Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl aims to promote pet adoption at local shelters and rescues. However, the game is filmed […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Noblesville, IN
FOX59

‘Trashy’ recycle site frustrating south siders

INDIANAPOLIS – Some residents on the south side of Indianapolis say they’re fed up with people throwing junk all around three large bins that are meant to collect recyclable materials. The recycle drop-off location near the corner of Madison and Epler Avenues is one of 16 recycling drop-off sites offered by the Indianapolis Department of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy Parks now hiring lifeguards

INDIANAPOLIS — Do you have what it takes to become a lifeguard with Indy Parks? They’re looking for over 150 lifeguards to staff the 12 pools. Last year, they were unable to open all 12 pools because of staffing issues, so they’re hoping more people will apply this year. They are also hiring cashiers, camp […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pif#Volunteers#Mental Health#Learn To Read#Charity#The Indy Learning Team#Sunrise Christian Academy#Kids
FOX59

Saraga reopening on Feb. 23; What sections are expanding

INDIANAPOLIS — After a few delays, Saraga International Grocery has a new opening date. The popular west side market on Commercial Drive (off of Lafayette Road) is scheduled to reopen to the public on February 23. A fire forced the grocery store to close in November of 2021. During that time, store owners have focused […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

A second farm in Dubois County might have the bird flu

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another farm in Dubois County has possibly been diagnosed with avian influenza, according to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH). According to a press release sent out by BOAH, laboratory testing of a commercial flock of young turkeys in Dubois County has identified the H5 avian influenza virus. […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Bill aims to reduce Indiana’s nurse shortage

INDIANAPOLIS – A bill at the Statehouse seeks to reduce Indiana’s shortage of nurses. Health care leaders said Indiana had a nurse shortage prior the pandemic. Over the past two years, it’s only gotten worse. “All of our hospital beds are taken up – they’re all full,” said Jean Putnam, chief nursing officer for Community […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX59

What are the least educated counties in Indiana

(Stacker) The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Greenfield police warn of rental home scams

GREENFIELD, Ind. — There is a scam alert out for any Hoosiers who may be looking for a rental home. Police in Greenfield are investigating the case of a college student who lost hundreds of dollars in a rental scam. “If I’m not mistaken she was out $800,” said Greenfield Police Deputy Chief Chuck McMichael.”Anytime […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

FOX59

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy