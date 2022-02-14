ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida man accused of attacking family’s puppy

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WedDg_0eDpBUYK00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested on an animal cruelty charge Friday after seriously injuring a puppy, according an affidavit.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Willie Earl Capehart, 62, was supposed to be watching two children and their guardian’s 14-week-old puppy when the children heard yelling, a “loud bang,” and the sound of the front door being slammed.

Victim in fiery St. Pete crash was shot before wreck, police say

Police said the children entered the living room after hearing the noises and found the puppy was thrown into the corner of the room. Blood was also found on the wall.

According to the police affidavit, the puppy was throwing up, having accidents, and was unable to move.

An emergency veterinarian treated the puppy and said the dog suffered severe head trauma and would be permanently blind.

Police said Capehart was under the influence during the incident and left the children alone afterward.

The dog’s owner, who is the children’s legal guardian, said she wished to press charges against Capehart, telling officers the children shouldn’t have been left alone. Capehart also faces a charge for child neglect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Pounds of pot seized during Indiana traffic stop

ELKHART CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana Police detail the events that lead to the arrest of two New York residents and the seizure of several pounds of marijuana. Sunday night around 10:30, Indiana State Police tell us a trooper stopped a silver Ford Escape on the Indiana Toll Road after witnessing the driver commit a […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WANE 15

11 injured in stabbing spree along Central Ave., suspect ID’d

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Wyoming and Central to reports of several people who had been stabbed. Officials say the incident began around 11 a.m. Sunday with a stabbing in the area of Sister Bar in downtown Albuquerque at Central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Puppies#Wfla#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

15 Finds Out: Suicide Threat calls to FWPD increasing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Calls for help to the Fort Wayne Police Department from people having a mental health crisis are on the rise. 15 Finds Out pulled the calls for service for the last 20 years. While the specific Suicide Threat calls are a very small percentage of all the runs the department […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE 15

What are the least educated counties in Indiana

(Stacker) The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy