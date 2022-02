Wouter Jansen’s Vienna-based sales and distribution outfit Square Eyes has added two Berlinale Forum titles to its EFM slate. The first is Philip Scheffner’s Europe which was originally conceived as documentary and is described by Jansen as a “forced fiction”. It tells the story of Zohra Hamadi (Rhim Ibrir) who lives in France and has just undergone major surgery. For the first time in her life, she can walk upright, virtually pain-free. Her husband Hocine is waiting in Algeria to finally get a family reunification visa, but with the end of her treatment, Zohra loses her right of residence in France.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO