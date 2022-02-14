ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Maryland navy engineer accused of espionage back in court

 2 days ago
A man from Annapolis accused of trying to sell secrets U.S. submarines to a foreign country will be back in court Monday. Jonathan Toebbe was an engineer with the U.S. navy. He and his wife, Diana, were arrested in West Virginia in October 2021. Investigators say on four occasions, the couple passed along memory card filled with classified information to people who they believed were representatives of the foreign nation. The representatives turned out to be undercover FBI agents. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe have pleaded not guily to charges of conspiracy to communicate restricted data, and communication of restricted data. If they're found guilty, the couple could face life in prison. There is no word on a date for Diana Toebbe's next court hearing. Federal prosecutors have not said what nation the Toebbe's thought they were dealing with.

