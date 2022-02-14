ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Burrow had emotional message for fans after Super Bowl loss

By Braulio Perez
12up
12up
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Things just weren't meant to be for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. In the Super Bowl against the Rams, Cincy suffered a heartbreaking 23-20 loss to LA....

www.12up.com

Comments / 11

Poker Player 1
1d ago

anyone who didn't see that game was rigged is blind, dude can't score whole second half and then goes 75 yards in a minute and then the refs call two penalties in under 20 seconds 🙄 🤣😂🤣

Reply(2)
5
Related
Sporting News

What Matthew Stafford said to Joe Burrow in post-Super Bowl 56 mic'd-up moment

Matthew Stafford stole the Bengals' soul, but showed that he still has one himself. Stafford led the Rams down the field late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 and sent Cincinnati home packing following a Cooper Kupp touchdown pass (and, later, Aaron Donald sealing the game). The Rams...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Pregame Photo

Joe Burrow is ready for Super Bowl 56. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to kick off at SoFi Stadium in Southern California on Sunday night. Ahead of the game, Burrow is rocking quite an outfit. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is going viral on social media...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Cincy#Joeyb
StyleCaster

Joe Burrow’s Net Worth Includes His Impressive Rookie Contract—Here’s What He Makes With the Bengals

Whether we’re looking at his iced-out ‘fits or his exceptional rise from college football to the Super Bowl, Joe Burrow’s net worth today makes plenty of sense. But how much is he making, exactly? We’re diving into all the details of Burrow’s net worth below, but first, let’s take a quick look at his career so far. Long before he stunned football fans as a rookie quarterback, Burrow seemed destined for greatness as he was born in Ames, Iowa on December 10, 1996, to a family of athletes. His father, Jim Burrow, was a former Canadian Football League defensive back who...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bengals QB Joe Burrow gives blunt update on knee injury scare during Super Bowl 56

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow played down the injury he sustained early in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56. Burrow, who was clearly in pain emotionally after the heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams, simply said that his right knee is “good” despite initial concerns of a significant injury. Of course the Bengals QB was able to return to the game after briefly leaving the field, so it is safe to assume it’s not a long-term issue that fans should worry about.
NFL
New York Post

Joe Burrow lived up to outfit expectations for Super Bowl 2022

Joe Burrow is once again giving new meaning to Sunday best. In the hours leading up to Super Bowl 2022, the Bengals quarterback, 25, arrived at SoFi Stadium in a striped black and gray suit which he paired with Nike sneakers, a black hat and his signature shades. Burrow, who...
NFL
The Independent

Olivia Holzmacher wears special Bengals boots to cheer on boyfriend Joe Burrow at Super Bowl

Olivia Holzmacher, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, has shared her support for her partner ahead of Super Bowl LVI with her outfit.On Sunday, ahead of the face-off between the Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, Holzmacher, 25, shared a series of Instagram Stories in which she could be seen sitting in the stands at SoFi Stadium in California to cheer on Burrow.In one photo, Holzmacher showed off the specially colour-coordinated outfit that she chose for the big game, which included bright orange Bengals-coloured knee-high boots.Holzmacher wore the bright heeled boots in addition to a black turtleneck and black leggings,...
NFL
WLWT 5

Joe Burrow steps out in style with striped suit ahead of Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stepped out in style ahead of the Super Bowl game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Burrow, who's known for his swag and fashion sense ahead of the Super Bowl, arrived at the big game in a black and white striped suit and a black cowboy hat.
NFL
thefocus.news

Here's where to buy Joe Burrow's Cartier glasses

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is an up-and-coming icon. Not just because of his star football skills that helped his team qualify for the 2022 Super Bowl for the first time since 1988. But because his fashion choices have caught attention on social media. In particular, the translucent Cartier sunglasses...
APPAREL
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow 'disappointed' in his performance following Bengals' Super Bowl loss to the Rams

It almost seemed too good to be true for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. A season that seemed like a script straight out of Hollywood ironically ended in Hollywood in Super Bowl LVI. But the Bengals' storybook season did not end with a triumphant victory in the Super Bowl. Instead, it ended with a 23-20 loss to a more seasoned Rams team that made all the necessary plays late in the game.
NFL
The Big Lead

The Bengals Never Gave Joe Burrow a Chance

Joe Burrow carried the Cincinnati Bengals to within a hair of their first Super Bowl title. Despite all the adversity thrown at him, both mentally and physically, he almost got them across that finish line. In the end, Burrow was good enough, but those around him weren't. When you look at the team's roster, the Bengals never really gave their quarterback a chance.
NFL
On3.com

Ja'Marr Chase takes hilarious jab at Joe Burrow's fashion taste

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have an innate connection that can’t be taught. However, even their relationship isn’t immune from a little ribbing. Throughout the NFL playoffs, the only thing that’s been better than Burrow‘s play has been his fashion sense. The star quarterback has brought out the best of his closet for the stretch run. Still, it hasn’t been enough for Chase‘s taste.
NFL
12up

12up

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

12up's News Break profile

 https://www.12up.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy