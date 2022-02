An AirAsia flight had to be re-routed on Thursday after a snake was spotted in the cabin.A video of the hitchhiking reptile was posted on Twitter by Hana Mohsin Khan, showing a pale yellow snack slithering along the lighting panel of a plane cabin.“Yikes! Snake on a plane!” Ms Khan captioned the video.“Either an escaped pet from passenger carry on/luggage or possibly climbed its way into the aircraft from the ground.“This dude happily stayed inside the illuminated area till plane was diverted.”Yikes!Snake on a plane!Either an escaped pet from passenger carry on/luggage or possibly climbed its way into the aircraft...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO