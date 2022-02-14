ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

How to Profit from Crypto Trades – Without Trading

coinspeaker.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfraid participating in uncertain markets with high volatility? You just want to safely HODL – but not miss profits from trading either? Teneo solves this problem for you. Thousands of crypto projects fight for the attention of users and investors. Many have no value of their own, they only work when...

www.coinspeaker.com

The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price ‘looking incredibly bullish’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
MARKETS
coinspeaker.com

How RAILGUN Makes Crypto Payments Even More Secure

With the release of its $RAILGUN token, this is a goal that RAILGUN has managed to make substantial progress toward. One of the biggest reasons why cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have gained such a high degree of popularity is the high level of privacy and security that they offer to their users. However, even the most secure and established crypto coins still have weaknesses that can be exposed, leaving users open to privacy and security risks. Now, crypto privacy project RAILGUN is striving to eliminate some of these weaknesses and make crypto transactions more secure than ever before through the RAILGUN privacy system.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher, Dogecoin Flounders — Why The Market Is Far From Anticipating A 'Wild Bullish Impulse'

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded higher on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.1% to $2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko) Why It Matters: The dollar index rose to a two-week high on Monday as concerns regarding a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified. The index at one point touched 96.4410, which is the highest since Feb. 1, according to a Reuters report.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Mining Revenue And Bitcoin Trends

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The recent de-risking of portfolios may not be the best explanation of bitcoin’s recent selloff. Rising miner revenue per transaction may have signaled past bitcoin selloffs. Movement sideways in...
MARKETS
sciencetrends.com

Lucky Block New Cryptocurrency with $750m+ Market Cap Lists on LBank

Lucky Block, the innovative crypto-lottery platform, has recently listed on leading digital asset exchange LBank, following its rise to a $750m market cap in under a month of trading. The LBLOCK token has proven to be a hit with investors, as the token’s price has surged to $0.0048 since launching...
LOTTERY
Benzinga

Whale Moves $1.9B Bitcoin For Just $3.56 In Fees

A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale moved close to $2 billion worth of BTC across the blockchain for under $4 in transaction fees. What Happened: The whale moved 44,979 BTC worth $1.9 billion into two anonymous wallets over the weekend, according to blockchain transaction explorer Blockstream. The fee for the high-value...
MARKETS
Benzinga

$46M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $46,109,430 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NmYMmYFcPL1kCjW6ExEEbHt6V9tdSBEQb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: Crypto Analyst Explains Why Ethereum Is a Better Store of Value Than Gold

Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen has tackled the debate over whether Ethereum ($ETH) constitutes a store of value asset. Speaking in a recent interview with InvestAnswers, Cowen argued that Ethereum represents a better store of value asset than gold, which has traditionally been prized for its ability to maintain its price and grow in the face of inflation and other economic factors.
CURRENCIES
CNBC

Crypto bull Tom Lee lays out risks to $200,000 bitcoin price target: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Tom Lee of Fundstrat explains the upside and downside risks to bitcoin throughout 2022 and the firm's $200,000 price target.
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

Earn Trading Profits with Teneo Without Being a Trader￼

Trading is one of the most lucrative ways to earn with crypto. However, it takes years of experience to actually trade profitably. Fortunately, it is now possible to earn profits from trading without actually having trading experience, thanks to Teneo. The Teneo ecosystem gives users arbitrage opportunities and removes the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,502 BTC Off Gemini

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $63,757,058 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

How to Mine Cryptocurrency

When you first hear about cryptocurrency mining, it sounds too good to be true. By using your computing equipment to verify transactions on a blockchain, you'll earn crypto rewards. It doesn't require much effort on your part, so once you get it set up, it's passive income for you. But...
MARKETS

