Click here to read the full article. “Impractical Jokers” will return on April 2 with a special “supersized” episode that will be simulcast for the first time on TBS and TNT in addition to TruTV. The roadblock will air on all three Turner (sorry, “TNets”) channels right after coverage of the NCAA Men’s Final Four. This reps the first new episode of “Impractical Jokers” since August, and the first since Joe Gatto announced his departure from the show and the Tenderloins troupe. Remaining stars Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano are back, and the special will include comedian...

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO