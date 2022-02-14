Meet Joe Manchin's right-hand man turned lobbyist

During his campaign, President Joe Biden made a lot of promises. He promised change, he promised to help the American people, and most importantly, he promised to listen to the American people. Now, just over a year later, those promises have yet to be fulfilled. Sure, the blame could lie with the White House or the Supreme Court, and both of those have their own problems. However, the American government was created to have checks and balances between the three branches of government, and the legislative branch is one of those checks. And it has been in turmoil thanks to two people, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who are the Democratic Senior Senators for West Virginia and Arizona respectively. Although the word “turmoil” doesn’t even begin to describe the mess that they have caused.

