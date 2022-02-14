ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Meet Joe Manchin's right-hand man turned lobbyist

Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Early Birds! Have a lovely Valentine’s Day, eat your mom’s spaghetti 🍝 and don’t let any hateration or holleration ruin your week. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. On K Street. Meet Joe Manchin's right-hand man turned lobbyist. Larry Puccio can get Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

How Kyrsten Sinema lost Joe Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is attempting to revisit conversations about a corporate tax hike with Democrats – but he's likely to face steep opposition from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who has fashioned herself as a stalwart guardian of corporate interests. Last year, Manchin proved an insurmountable roadblock in negotiations...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Senate narrowly confirms Robert Califf to head FDA over Manchin pushback

Dr. Robert Califf was narrowly confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday to lead the Food and Drug Administration, placing him back in the role he held during the final year of the Obama administration. The Senate confirmed President Biden’s nominee 50-46, after Califf received opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV),...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
MSNBC

Why Manchin is right to press Sinema on rolling back GOP tax cuts

It’s hardly a secret that Sen. Joe Manchin was chiefly responsible for the demise of the Build Back Better package, at least in its most recent iteration. The conservative West Virginia Democrat has received considerable pushback from his party, and for good reason. But as Democrats look ahead and...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Engel
Person
George Floyd
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Gloria Borger
Washington Times

Manchin urges Democrats to nix Trump tax cuts to cool skyrocketing inflation

Sen. Joe Manchin III urged fellow Democrats on Thursday to come together and gut the Trump-era tax cuts in the wake of bombshell inflation numbers. The West Virginia Democrat told a local radio station in his home state that increasing taxes should be central to the Biden administration’s plan to combat inflation and rein in the deficit. In particular, Mr. Manchin called on Democrats to revise the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by Republicans under former President Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Joe Manchin has dumb new reason for why he torpedoed Build Back Better

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As progressive activists continue to push for the stalled social and climate spending package, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., claimed Sunday that his biggest opposition to his party's Build Back Better legislation was that it didn't go through committee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Lobbyists#Georgetown University#Early Birds#Democrats#Republican#Justice#Senate
HuffingtonPost

Sen. Joe Manchin Becomes Target In Democratic Senate Primaries

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is not on the ballot in November. But that isn’t stopping many Democratic Senate candidates from effectively running against him in competitive primaries. Whether attacking Manchin on Twitter, invoking his name to raise money, or accusing rivals of resembling the conservative Democratic senator, Manchin’s prominence...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
thewatchdogonline.com

OPINION: Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema Highlight Issues with Congress

During his campaign, President Joe Biden made a lot of promises. He promised change, he promised to help the American people, and most importantly, he promised to listen to the American people. Now, just over a year later, those promises have yet to be fulfilled. Sure, the blame could lie with the White House or the Supreme Court, and both of those have their own problems. However, the American government was created to have checks and balances between the three branches of government, and the legislative branch is one of those checks. And it has been in turmoil thanks to two people, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who are the Democratic Senior Senators for West Virginia and Arizona respectively. Although the word “turmoil” doesn’t even begin to describe the mess that they have caused.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy