Winter Olympics Day 12: What to watch for on Monday, February 14

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
Welcome to day 12 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:

What's being featured on primetime tonight?

It's another exciting day of the 2022 Olympic. There are seven different events happening.

The events include: bobsled, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, hockey, ski jumping, and snowboarding.

NBC primetime coverage continues daily at 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Athlete Watch:

Curling - Becca Hamilton, Matt Hamilton, Nina Roth
Hockey - Amanda Kessel and Alex Cavillini
Snowboarding - Courtney Rummel

Which medals are being handed out today?

Several sports have medaling events happening Monday. They are:

  • Figure Skating - Ice Dancing: Free Dance
  • Freestyle Skiing - women's slopestyle, women's aerials
  • Ski Jumping - men's team final

How can I watch?

NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.

All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.

If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

NBC Sports

Here’s What You Missed Yesterday at the Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the highlights from yesterday’s coverage of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. For a look ahead at the live-stream schedule for this morning, afternoon, and...
SPORTS
