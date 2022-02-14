Winter Olympics Day 12: What to watch for on Monday, February 14
Welcome to day 12 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! Here's what events and athletes you have to look forward to today:
What's being featured on primetime tonight?
It's another exciting day of the 2022 Olympic. There are seven different events happening.
The events include: bobsled, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, hockey, ski jumping, and snowboarding.
NBC primetime coverage continues daily at 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Athlete Watch:
Curling - Becca Hamilton, Matt Hamilton, Nina Roth
Hockey - Amanda Kessel and Alex Cavillini
Snowboarding - Courtney Rummel
Which medals are being handed out today?
Several sports have medaling events happening Monday. They are:
- Figure Skating - Ice Dancing: Free Dance
- Freestyle Skiing - women's slopestyle, women's aerials
- Ski Jumping - men's team final
How can I watch?
NBC Universal is home to the Olympics, with all coverage available on their sites and apps. Primetime coverage begins February 3 and is available on TMJ4 beginning at 7 p.m. CST Monday-Saturday, 6 p.m. CST on Sundays.
All events can also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports App, however, a cable login will be required.
If you do not have cable, you can watch the Olympic channel on Sling TV, Olympics coverage on Youtube TV, or access the games with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.
