UAB to host webinar on effectiveness of masking

By Zach Hester
 2 days ago

(WHNT) — Health officials with the University of Alabama at Birmingham will host a webinar next week on the effectiveness of masking and how to properly wear a mask.

According to a Facebook post , the digital event will be hosted by the Alabama Regional Center for Infection Prevention and Control Training and Technical Assistance (ARC IPC) on Thursday, February 17. The event begins at 12 p.m. with Dr. Jeremy Walker.

FDA postpones meeting on Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under 5

The official title for the webinar is “Face Masks: Materials, Fit, and Filtration During the COVID-19 Pandemic.” You can sign up to participate here .

According to the event’s page, Walker will discuss the different types of masks, filtration, fit, and masking behavior, as well as current research related to masks and face coverings.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) recommends wearing a face mask in public to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to their website. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommends masking, alongside vaccination, self-testing, and social distancing.

The CDC states masks should have two or more layers of breathable or washable fabric, cover your nose and mouth, and fit snugly along the face without any gaps. The organization currently recommends N-95 masks.

