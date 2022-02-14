ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy U student suspended for alleged sexual assault

By Seth Feiner
CBS 42
 2 days ago

TROY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Troy University student has been suspended following an alleged sexual assault of a fellow student, Troy University confirmed.

According to a brief statement from Troy University, a student filed a Title IX grievance against another student on Wednesday.

The unnamed suspect has been suspended from the university, pending the outcome of a hearing.

The incident was alleged to have taken place off-campus in September 2021.

Stay with WDHN News as we learn more on this case.

