Governor Tony Evers said no on Friday to a bill that would have allowed your kids to work additional hours while helping local businesses fill in their work shortages. The bill, which was approved by the Assembly in January after being passed by the Senate in October, would have allowed 14 and 15-year-olds to work until 11 p.m. on days when they do not have school the next day. Currently, they cannot work past 7 p.m. during the school week and 9 p.m. during the summer months. Rep. Joel Kitchens expressed his disappointment in the Governor's veto, believing it would have helped small businesses in Door County facing labor shortages get through the summer season.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO