ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Piper Sandler Bumps Up Tesla Price Target By 4%

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1CqT_0eDp7RRA00
  • Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter raised the price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to $1,350 from $1,300 and reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 57%.
  • The analyst forecasts 1.58 million deliveries in 2022, implying 69% growth versus 2021.
  • Model Y is the most significant near-term growth driver, while chip supply is the limiting factor, Potter notes.
  • He adds that while Tesla's gross margin "was a success story" in 2021, 2022 is hard to predict.
  • Potter says Tesla's cash flow "shields" it from macro uncertainty.
  • Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 2.21% at $841.00 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Here's Why Piper Sandler Is Optimistic On Nvidia

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated an Overweight rating and $350 price target on NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA). Nvidia could be a big winner this earnings season, with profits driven by solid performance in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses, Kumar said. "We are looking for a significant...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Generac Stock Gains On Q4 Earnings Beat

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Generac Holdings Inc GNRC reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 40.6% year-on-year, to $1.07 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.02 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Masimo Stock Plunges After Q4 Results, Sound United Deal

Excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters, shipments of noninvasive technology boards and instruments were 76,000 in the fourth quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 25.7%, compared to 23.1% last year. The company reported an adjusted EPS of $1.21, compared to $0.98 a year ago, beating the consensus of $1.10. Masimo...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares#Price Action#Gross Margin#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla
Benzinga

Read How Analysts Reacted To Alteryx's Q4 Results

Analysts had mixed opinions on Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) post Q4 beat. Alteryx is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron lowered the firm's price target on Alteryx to $85 from $105 (62.9% upside) to reflect multiple realignments while keeping an Outperform rating on the shares.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Facebook Parent Meta's Stock Trading Lower Today?

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google looks to adopt new privacy restrictions to curtail tracking across apps on Android smartphones. Google’s plans for Android could drive an end to more than a decade of advertising practices across smartphones, the Wall Street Journal reports. The move would affect companies,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why UBS Considers SunPower As Fair Priced; Upgrades To Neutral

UBS analyst Jon Windham upgraded SunPower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $17, up from $14. The price target implies that the stock is fairly priced. The analyst notes the company's more balanced risk-reward after its stock price fell 44% over the past three...
Benzinga

Tigress Financial Is Bullish On Apple - Read Why

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth raised the firm's price target on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to $210 from $198 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares. The re-rating follows its recently reported "record" Q1 results. He believes further upside in the shares exists given strong product demand, new...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
pulse2.com

Vimeo (VMEO) Stock: $22 Price Target From Truist

The shares of Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) have received a $22 price target from Truist. These are the details. The shares of Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) have received a $22 price target from Truist. And Truist analyst Youssef Squali is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Squali...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep: Wedbush's Michael Pachter On The Microsoft-Activision Deal And Risk Arbitrage

There are several different ways investors make money in the financial markets. One way that is not found as often in the daily headlines is risk/merger arbitrage. This strategy attempts to profit from the narrowing of the gap in the price of a company being acquired and the acquirer's valuation of that stock in a potential takeover deal. There are several different components to the calculation that are adjusted on a daily basis. This investment strategy will be profitable if and when the deal becomes official.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Raced Ahead on Monday

Busting out of a two-day losing streak, shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) were up 3.1% as of 10:55 a.m. ET Monday in response to a bullish note from investment bank Piper Sandler. As StreetInsider.com relates this morning, Piper Sandler decided to give Tesla some love this Valentine's Day, reiterating its buy rating on the stock and raising its price target to $1,350 -- implying that new buyers can expect to see as much as a 55% gain on the electric car company's shares this year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Loads Up $2.9M In This Cryptocurrency-Linked SPAC On Tuesday

Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday raised its exposure in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND), a black-check firm that is expected to take blockchain-focused payments company Circle public in a $4.5 billion merger. The popular money managing firm bought 278,000 shares — estimated to be worth $2.88 million —...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Novavax (NVAX) Stock: Why The Price Substantially Fell Today

The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by over 10% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by over 10% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to commentary about the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci had told The Financial Times last week that the U.S. is now heading out of the full-blown pandemic phase of Covid-19.
STOCKS
CharlotteObserver.com

Goldman Sachs Cuts Year-End Target for S&P 500

Goldman Sachs has lowered its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 4,900 from 5,100. While that still represents an 11% gain of from the recent level of 4,397 and a full-year return of 4%, there’s a chance things could get ugly, Goldman strategists, led by David Kostin, wrote in a commentary.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) - P/E: 5.79. JOANN's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.73, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.2. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.84%, which has increased by 0.88% from last quarter's yield of 2.96%. D.R. Horton's earnings per share for Q1 sits...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Weber, Rivian, Tyson and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Weber – Shares of the grill maker tumbled 8.7% midday after the company missed Wall Street estimates in its latest quarterly report, but closed up 1.5%. Weber posted a loss of 19 cents per share, versus the Refinitiv consensus 7-cent loss. Revenue also missed forecasts.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
107K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy