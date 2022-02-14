Piper Sandler Bumps Up Tesla Price Target By 4%

There are several different ways investors make money in the financial markets. One way that is not found as often in the daily headlines is risk/merger arbitrage. This strategy attempts to profit from the narrowing of the gap in the price of a company being acquired and the acquirer's valuation of that stock in a potential takeover deal. There are several different components to the calculation that are adjusted on a daily basis. This investment strategy will be profitable if and when the deal becomes official.

