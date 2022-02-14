Local lawmaker pushes bill that requires instruction on significant events in Black history

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida lawmaker is taking a stand against controversial measures to ban critical race theory in classrooms.

It’s a topic that is not currently taught in Florida public schools.

State Sen. Randolph Bracy wants to create what’s called a “special designation” for two notable days in African American history.

“I think it’s important for all children to know their history,” Bracy said.

Bracy is trying to push the bill through the state Senate right now. The bill is moving forward but it faces an uphill climb against a Republican majority.

Legislation Bracy filed would require high school students to receive 45 minutes of classroom instruction on the history of Emancipation Day and Juneteenth.

The senator said he believes the curriculum is the key to grooming the next generation of leaders who will govern our country.

Meanwhile, a plan to limit what can be taught in Florida’s classrooms took a major step forward.

“It pushes back on the critical race theory agenda proposal that’s moving through the legislature,” Bracy said.

The so-called “anti-woke” bill, which would expose schools to litigation if any instruction or teaching makes a student feel guilt or discomfort, recently passed a House committee.

It still has one more committee stop before it is set for a full floor vote.

In the Senate, a similar bill is progressing toward a floor vote as well.

“Critical race theory is not even taught now in public schools,” Bracy said. “So they’re making an issue of something that’s not reality.”

Bracy’s bill passed the House committee last week.

Bracy also championed a bill signed into law that requires details of the Ocoee massacre be taught in public schools across the state.

“With the Ocoee massacre bill, we paired it with a Holocaust education bill and I believe it made it more difficult to veto and so there’s opportunities to link it with some other education bills, that that may be more difficult to veto,” Bracy said.

If the bill is approved, it would require the governor’s signature to become law.

