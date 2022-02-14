ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocoee, FL

Local lawmaker pushes bill that requires instruction on significant events in Black history

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4048dZ_0eDp7Jca00

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida lawmaker is taking a stand against controversial measures to ban critical race theory in classrooms.

It’s a topic that is not currently taught in Florida public schools.

State Sen. Randolph Bracy wants to create what’s called a “special designation” for two notable days in African American history.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“I think it’s important for all children to know their history,” Bracy said.

Bracy is trying to push the bill through the state Senate right now. The bill is moving forward but it faces an uphill climb against a Republican majority.

Legislation Bracy filed would require high school students to receive 45 minutes of classroom instruction on the history of Emancipation Day and Juneteenth.

The senator said he believes the curriculum is the key to grooming the next generation of leaders who will govern our country.

Meanwhile, a plan to limit what can be taught in Florida’s classrooms took a major step forward.

“It pushes back on the critical race theory agenda proposal that’s moving through the legislature,” Bracy said.

The so-called “anti-woke” bill, which would expose schools to litigation if any instruction or teaching makes a student feel guilt or discomfort, recently passed a House committee.

It still has one more committee stop before it is set for a full floor vote.

In the Senate, a similar bill is progressing toward a floor vote as well.

“Critical race theory is not even taught now in public schools,” Bracy said. “So they’re making an issue of something that’s not reality.”

Bracy’s bill passed the House committee last week.

READ: Inflation at a 14 year high: What’s being done to fight it?

Bracy also championed a bill signed into law that requires details of the Ocoee massacre be taught in public schools across the state.

“With the Ocoee massacre bill, we paired it with a Holocaust education bill and I believe it made it more difficult to veto and so there’s opportunities to link it with some other education bills, that that may be more difficult to veto,” Bracy said.

If the bill is approved, it would require the governor’s signature to become law.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Ocoee, FL
Government
City
Ocoee, FL
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
76K+
Followers
87K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy