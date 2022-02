Nato is to establish new battle-groups in eastern Europe after seeing no sign of Russian de-escalation of troops on the ground threatening Ukraine, secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has said. Speaking after an emergency meeting of defence ministers in Brussels to discuss the Ukraine crisis, Mr Stoltenberg said that it was “not too late for Russia to step back from the brink of conflict and choose the path of peace”,But he said that, despite Moscow’s suggestion it was withdrawing troops and ready to continue diplomatic discussions, there was no indication of forces being pulled back from the Ukrainian borders.“So far we...

