Dred Scott fought for his freedom in famous court case

By Compiled by Shirley Madden
bigrapidsnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDred Scott was born into slavery around 1799 in Southampton County, Virginia. The Dred Scott Case is also known as Dred Scott v. Sandford. Let’s follow the life of Dred Scott and learn how his case had an impact on the Civil War. In 1818 (around the age...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The supreme court is helping consolidate white political power in America

On Tuesday, the US supreme court in its Merrill v Milligan decision, upheld Alabama’s racially gerrymandered congressional map, which see Black people represented in only 14% of congressional districts, despite making up about 27% of Alabama’s population. This ruling is reminiscent of the holding in the supreme court’s 1857 Dred Scott decision that Black people “had no rights which the white man was bound to respect”. Even though the two cases addressed two different situations, the overall disregard of the rights of Black people in America by the highest court in the country is the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Leavenworth Times

Abolition of slavery in DC preceded Emancipation Proclamation

Loretta Carter Hanes was researching at a library in her hometown of Washington, D.C., when she came across a piece of local history that surprised her. She learned that in April 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, freeing some 3,100 enslaved people in the nation’s capital months before the Emancipation Proclamation, Juneteenth or the 13th Amendment.
WASHINGTON, DC
24/7 Wall St.

The 16 Slave Owners Who Served in Congress in the 20th Century

It has been some six decades since the Civil Rights Acts passed in 1964, yet considerable work remains in combating systemic racism and other forms of racial discrimination in America today. To better understand the sources of racism and how to challenge it, it is important to remember how white supremecist views dominated our institutions […]
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Why are US rightwingers so opposed to a Black woman supreme court nominee?

When Joe Biden publicly pledged to nominate a Black woman to the US supreme court, conservative politicians, activists, and intellectuals certainly didn’t try to hide their disdain. The announcement was “offensive,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz argued, proof that the President didn’t care about 94% of Americans (everyone who is not a Black woman); and even though it’s unclear who the candidate will be, Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker already knows he won’t support this affirmative action “beneficiary.” Tucker Carlson railed against Biden’s “casual racism,” and the conservative legal establishment also vowed to fight against this “lesser Black woman,” as Ilya Shapiro, the vice president of the Cato Institute, put it. Legal scholar Jonathan Turley, finally, bemoaned “exclusionary criteria of race and sex” – which apparently is a problem only if and when they result in the selection of someone who is *not* a white man. Let’s remember: 115 people have been appointed to the court in its 232-year existence – seven have not been white men. Seven.
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst States for Black Americans

The May 2020 murder of George Floyd brought the U.S. into an era of racial reckoning. The tragedy, in which an unarmed Black man was killed in broad daylight by a white police officer, sparked global outrage and in the U.S., put racial inequity at the center of the national conversation. From slavery to the […]
SOCIETY
The Independent

Voices: America is losing its superpower status to China. There’s only one way we can get it back

Louisiana, the third-largest producer of natural gas in America and home to the largest population center at risk from sea-level rise in the country, is on track to double its solar capacity with the addition of a new solar farm, the state’s biggest to date. The tides are changing across the nation, even in states that have traditionally been politically red and dependent on fossil fuel industries. A third of North Dakota’s energy comes from clean resources. Entire towns are powered by wind energy in Texas. West Virginia will soon be manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses.We are living at...
INDUSTRY
bigrapidsnews.com

P.J. O'Rourke, irreverent author and commentator, dead at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — P.J. O'Rourke, the prolific author and satirist who re-fashioned the irreverence and “Gonzo” journalism of the 1960s counterculture into a distinctive brand of conservative and libertarian commentary, has died at age 74. O'Rourke died Tuesday morning, according to Grove Atlantic Inc. Books publisher...
CELEBRITIES
bigrapidsnews.com

Ex-Hawaii lawmakers plead guilty to taking bribes in office

HONOLULU (AP) — Two former Hawaii lawmakers accused of taking bribes in exchange for shaping legislation while in office pleaded guilty Tuesday. Ty Cullen resigned from the state House of Representatives last week shortly before federal prosecutors announced charges against him and former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English.
HAWAII STATE
