Nathan Turajski, senior director, data privacy & protection at Informatica, discusses how IT teams and employees must share data privacy and security responsibilities. The rapid shift to remote and hybrid work over the last two years has had a profound impact on how employees should approach their job. While organisations quickly realised the need to adapt their IT operations to the demands of being physically distanced, many have been slow to recognise the operational changes wrought by these changes. This is particularly evident when it comes to data management and security.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO