There was a time when Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, was talked about as a future Labour leader, or even prime minister. Few suggest such a thing any longer. His record has been abysmal. The transport network he controls has had to be rescued from bankruptcy by the taxpayer. Like the first ministers of Scotland and Wales, Mr Khan has been reluctant to remove coronavirus restrictions that other parts of the country have long since abandoned. He has used his office to make shallow pronouncements about the perceived downsides of Brexit. But it is on crime, particularly violent crime, that the failures of his administration have been perhaps most marked.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO